May 15, 2024

“Agatha All Along” sets a September premiere date on Disney+

Roxanne Bacchus May 15, 2024 2 min read
The “WandaVision” spinoff series “Agatha All Along” has set its premiere date on Disney+.

The series will begin with two episodes on September 18. The announcement was made during Disney’s presentation to advertisers in New York on Tuesday.

Series star Kathryn Hahn took the stage with co-stars Joe Luke and Patti LuPone, who confirmed the title of the series after a number of changes. The show was initially called “Agatha: House of Harkness”. It looks like the title will change to “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” by July 2022, then to “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries” in September 2023.

diverse It was exclusively reported that the show was in the works in October 2021. The cast also includes Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Debra Jo Robb. The series takes place after the events of WandaVision, where Agatha Harkness (Hahn) was left powerless thanks to Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). The series will see her gather some unexpected allies in her quest to regain her power.

The Marvel Studios series hails from Jac Schaeffer, head writer and executive producer of “WandaVision,” who returns in the role for “Agatha All Along.” Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Brad Winderbaum also executive produce.

“WandaVision,” the first live-action MCU spinoff on Disney+, earned 23 Emmy nominations upon its debut, including a nomination for Hahn for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. One of the show’s awards came in the Best Original Music and Lyrics category for the song “Agatha All Along,” which was used as part of the reveal that Han’s character was not what he seemed.

