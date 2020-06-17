Aged Hastings Mill Shop Museum in economical bind immediately after grant delayed

Article content

10-thousand-pounds isn’t a large amount of funds in the Metropolis of Vancouver’s $2.1 billion finances. But to the Aged Hastings Mill Retail store Museum, it could be the big difference involving surviving and staying pressured to close.

The volunteer-run facility operates on an annual spending budget of only $30,500, and was hoping to get a $10,000 neighborhood arts software grant from the Metropolis of Vancouver this yr for operations.

Hastings Mill museum in fiscal bind just after town grant delayed

But just after the COVID-19 pandemic, the town pushed back again approval of the grant application right up until the tumble. Earnings from donations has also dwindled since the museum has been shut in the course of the overall health unexpected emergency.

“We calculated and we figured inside of about four months we’d in all probability have to shut completely, unless we acquired some source of funding,” stated the museum’s Lisa Smith.

So past weekend the museum established up a GoFundMe webpage to support preserve it likely. In 4 days, the page has lifted over $6,500.

The intention is to elevate $40,000, which would refill a “rainy-working day fund” the museum had to dip into following renovations to deliver its fireplace escape, balcony, gutters and chimney up-to-code went above-funds.