Agent: Steelers add safety Keanu Neal, nose tackle Breedin Fiocco in free agent deals

On a day when the Pittsburgh Steelers brought outside linebacker Bud Dupree for a visit, they hammered out contracts with free agents playing other defensive positions.

Safety Keanu Neal, a former first-round draft pick, and nose tackle Breiden Fehoko have agreed to deals with the Steelers, according to David Kantner, both players’ agent.

Kantner tweeted the news of the signing Thursday night. He referred to Neil’s contract as a two-year deal and did not specify the length of Fiocco’s contract, making it likely a one-year investment.

Neil, who turns 28 in July, will provide depth in the secondary. He was the 17th player selected in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. His career has followed a similar path for safety Damontae Kazee, who signed with the Steelers in their most recent offseason.

Neil and Kazee spent both the 2017-20 seasons with the Falcons, and were both with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. But while Kazee joined the Steelers, Neal spent 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 211 pounds, Neal played a freestyle and powerhouse as well as a hybrid quarterback during his NFL career. He appeared in all 17 games last season with Tampa Bay, starting eight. He also recorded the third interception of his career.

He has 58 career starts and 78 appearances over his seven seasons and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017.

Phyoko, 26, has spent the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, making four starts in 19 games. In 2022, Fuko played three matches and appeared in nine matches. He has no career sacks and only one tackle for loss.

Fehoko, an undrafted free agent from LSU, will provide backup assist on the defensive line returning nose tackle to Montravius ​​Adams. Tyson Alualu and Chris Wormley both became free agents on March 15 and remain unsigned.