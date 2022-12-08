Ai Kizuna: Touch to win! Launches February 22, 2023 for PS5 and PS VR2; April 27th for PS4, PS VR, Switch, and PC

Ai Kizuna: Touch to win! will be fired to Playstation 5 with PlayStation VR2 Subsidy on February 22, 2023 for 4,400 yen, followed by Playstation 4 with PlayStation VR the support, convertsAnd the computer Via Steam on April 27, developer Precious stones announce.

In Japan, the PlayStation 4 and Switch versions will also be available physically in two standard editions of 5,720 yen and a limited edition of 12,100 yen. The latter includes a special box, a stylus, a scarf towel, a neck strap, a card case, a special staff card, a silicone strap, and a concert ticket (they cannot be used individually numbered). The PlayStation 4 version will include a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Gemdrops:

Around Meet “Kizuna AI” in the virtual space. a Rhythm game Play with Kizuna AI! With the newly added “Non-VR Mode”, you can play even without a VR device! Move freely around the stage in Showcase Mode Lyrics and downloadable content It includes 15 popular songs sung by Kizuna AI, including the popular “Hello, Morning” which has 2.17 million views. Songs, costumes, and other downloadable content are planned for post-release. Compatible with PlayStation VR2 Support for PlayStation VR on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR2 on PlayStation 5! The PlayStation 4 version is also compatible with the PlayStation Move motion controllers.

Watch a new trailer below.

