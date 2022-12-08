December 8, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Ai Kizuna: Touch to win! Launches February 22, 2023 for PS5 and PS VR2; April 27th for PS4, PS VR, Switch, and PC

Ai Kizuna: Touch to win! Launches February 22, 2023 for PS5 and PS VR2; April 27th for PS4, PS VR, Switch, and PC

Len Houle December 8, 2022 1 min read

Ai Kizuna: Touch to win! will be fired to Playstation 5 with PlayStation VR2 Subsidy on February 22, 2023 for 4,400 yen, followed by Playstation 4 with PlayStation VR the support, convertsAnd the computer Via Steam on April 27, developer Precious stones announce.

In Japan, the PlayStation 4 and Switch versions will also be available physically in two standard editions of 5,720 yen and a limited edition of 12,100 yen. The latter includes a special box, a stylus, a scarf towel, a neck strap, a card case, a special staff card, a silicone strap, and a concert ticket (they cannot be used individually numbered). The PlayStation 4 version will include a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Gemdrops:

Around

Meet “Kizuna AI” in the virtual space. a Rhythm game Play with Kizuna AI!

With the newly added “Non-VR Mode”, you can play even without a VR device! Move freely around the stage in Showcase Mode

Lyrics and downloadable content

It includes 15 popular songs sung by Kizuna AI, including the popular “Hello, Morning” which has 2.17 million views. Songs, costumes, and other downloadable content are planned for post-release.

Compatible with PlayStation VR2

Support for PlayStation VR on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR2 on PlayStation 5!

The PlayStation 4 version is also compatible with the PlayStation Move motion controllers.

Watch a new trailer below.

Einglish

Japanese

See also  NVIDIA has sold 160,000 GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards already, but stores are still full of RTX 4080s

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Dyson Zone Air Purifier starts at $949

December 8, 2022 Len Houle
7 min read

I got to spend 10 hours with Diablo 4 and I’m sold – it was worth the wait

December 7, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

Microsoft promises to release Call of Duty on Nintendo and Steam

December 7, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Whoopi Goldberg defends “Blazing Saddles” against cancel culture

December 8, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The new kilonova has astronomers rethinking what we know about gamma ray bursts

December 8, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Who will replace Jeff Brohm at Purdue? Watch Dino Papers, Troy Calhoun, and more

December 8, 2022 Joy Love
1 min read

Ai Kizuna: Touch to win! Launches February 22, 2023 for PS5 and PS VR2; April 27th for PS4, PS VR, Switch, and PC

December 8, 2022 Len Houle