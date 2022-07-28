AI predicts the shape of nearly every protein known in science

In 2020, an artificial intelligence lab called DeepMind unveiled technology that can predict the shape of proteins – the microscopic mechanisms that drive the behavior of the human body and all other living things.

A year later, the lab shared the tool, called AlphaFold, with scientists and Unlock predictable shapes of over 350,000 proteins, including all proteins expressed in the human genome. He immediately transformed the course of biological research. If scientists can identify the shapes of proteins, they can accelerate the ability to understand diseases, devise new drugs and, otherwise, investigate the mysteries of life on Earth.

Now, DeepMind has released predictions for nearly every protein known to science. On Thursday, the London-based lab, which is owned by the same parent company as Google, said it had added more than 200 million predictions to an online database freely available to scientists around the world.