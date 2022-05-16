“Aims to increase the security of members in Finland and Sweden”

Yes, this is really a break for social democrats and it is painful. In November, at a party conference, it was reaffirmed that NATO membership was not an option. Defense Minister Peter Hultquist had also announced that his country would not join “Never” Coalition until he was defense minister … Today, he supports members.

Many arguments have been raised – some activists still continue to oppose the Swedish candidacy. First, the country has known peace for more than two hundred years through neutrality and has not been militarily annexed since the Cold War. Among Sweden’s social democrats, Sweden, a country of 10 million people, has succeeded in becoming a “moral superpower” on the international stage, capable of mediating conflicts, precisely because the country is neutral and militarily non-existent. -Arranged. Then, historically, the party supports nuclear disarmament: so it is difficult to justify why it supports joining a coalition that is the main force preventing nuclear weapons.