May 16, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

“Aims to increase the security of members in Finland and Sweden”

Rusty Knowles May 16, 2022 1 min read

Yes, this is really a break for social democrats and it is painful. In November, at a party conference, it was reaffirmed that NATO membership was not an option. Defense Minister Peter Hultquist had also announced that his country would not join “Never” Coalition until he was defense minister … Today, he supports members.

Many arguments have been raised – some activists still continue to oppose the Swedish candidacy. First, the country has known peace for more than two hundred years through neutrality and has not been militarily annexed since the Cold War. Among Sweden’s social democrats, Sweden, a country of 10 million people, has succeeded in becoming a “moral superpower” on the international stage, capable of mediating conflicts, precisely because the country is neutral and militarily non-existent. -Arranged. Then, historically, the party supports nuclear disarmament: so it is difficult to justify why it supports joining a coalition that is the main force preventing nuclear weapons.

See also  Former European Council President Donald Dusk is in charge of the main opposition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

One person was killed and four others were injured in what became known as the Church of the SubGenius

May 16, 2022 Rusty Knowles
6 min read

Franசois Bairo promises not to accept a “ministerial post” in the direct next government.

May 15, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Live – War in Ukraine: Finland officially applies to join NATO

May 15, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

1 min read

2022 Billboard Music Awards Winners

May 16, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Organisms possibly 830 million years old have been found trapped in an ancient rock

May 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Series Preview: Battle-tested warriors face an attack on the Mavericks

May 16, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Elden Ring loses nearly 90% of its concurrent players on Steam

May 16, 2022 Len Houle