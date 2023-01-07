Air India urinating incident: Delhi court remands accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day remand, police deny his detention: Tribune India



PTI



New Delhi, January 7

A Delhi court on Saturday remanded Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman traveling on an Air India flight, to judicial remand for 14 days with a police petition to take him into custody dismissed.

Police requested that he be held for three days for questioning while in custody, saying he was required to be identified by three crew members, two captains and other passengers.

Metropolitan Judge Anamika issued an order to send Mishra to judicial remand, stating that his detention was not required by the police to record the statements of other witnesses, including the flight crew and accompanying passengers.

Just because there is general pressure, don’t do this. said the judge.

“All of the above reasons…. A personal computer is not required to record witness statements. They can be cross-examined in his absence. Data can be recorded, and his computer is not needed,” the judge said.

The court noted that, on the basis of the evidence, the accused, prima facie, did not cooperate in the investigation.

“A perusal of the records shows that the accused deliberately avoided joining the investigation. In order to conduct further investigations, record the statements of the crew members, and record the statements, his detention is not required.”

During the arguments, the court asked the police why he was requested to be detained.

“He is not required for interrogation of others, TIP (identification test). Everything is known? Why is his custody required? No one else will be arrested. There is no basis for PC,” the judge said.

The police presented to the court during the arguments that the flight crew did not deal with the situation and that they were also complicit in the alleged crime.

Meanwhile, the police refused to hand over a copy of the FIR to one of the complainant’s advocates, saying, “The case is so publicized, we don’t want a copy of the complaint to be given to anyone other than the complainant.”

Bengaluru Police helped Delhi Police arrest Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a passenger on board the Air India flight to Delhi from New York on November 26, from the city’s Sanjay Nagar area.

