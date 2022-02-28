Airbnb is offering free temporary housing to up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

The stays will be funded by donations to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund as well as with the help of hosts on the platform.
The company said that Chesky and two other Airbnb officials had written to leaders of European countries bordering Ukraine to offer Airbnb support for refugee housing. While the stays are temporary, the company said it will “work closely with governments to best support the specific needs in each country, including by providing long-term accommodation.”
Some Ukrainians who currently need accommodation may not be able to access the devices or the Internet traditionally required to book accommodation on the platform. Airbnb said it will work with “nonprofits on the ground, responsible for booking and coordinating accommodations for refugee guests, regardless of nationality, race, ethnicity, or how they are identified.”
Refugee Housing in the rental platform is part of Airbnb.org, an independent non-profit organization launched in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy that works to provide temporary housing for those in crisis. Last week, Airbnb.org announced that it would provide 21,300 Afghan refugees with short-term housing solutions.
“Beer buff. Devoted pop culture scholar. Coffee ninja. Evil zombie fan. Organizer.”
More Stories
Pre-market stock: the war in Ukraine made Russian assets toxic
Facebook and Twitter remove disinformation accounts targeting Ukrainians
Ukrainian-Russian War: Live and Video Updates