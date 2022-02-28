Airbnb is offering free temporary housing to up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

The stays will be funded by donations to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund as well as with the help of hosts on the platform.

Brian Chesky, Co-Founder and CEO of Airbnb, named For people to open their homes in Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania as more Ukrainians flee conflict in their homeland.

The company said that Chesky and two other Airbnb officials had written to leaders of European countries bordering Ukraine to offer Airbnb support for refugee housing. While the stays are temporary, the company said it will “work closely with governments to best support the specific needs in each country, including by providing long-term accommodation.”

Some Ukrainians who currently need accommodation may not be able to access the devices or the Internet traditionally required to book accommodation on the platform. Airbnb said it will work with “nonprofits on the ground, responsible for booking and coordinating accommodations for refugee guests, regardless of nationality, race, ethnicity, or how they are identified.”