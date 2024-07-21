Airlines, governments and businesses rush to get back on track after global tech disruptions

Transport providers, businesses, hospitals and governments were scrambling Saturday to get their systems back online after long outages in the wake of the Widespread technology outage.

The biggest ongoing impact has been on air travel. Airlines canceled thousands of flights on Friday, with many of their planes and crews now in the wrong places, while airports are experiencing ongoing issues with check-in and security procedures. As of about 2 p.m. EST on Saturday, the flight-tracking service FlightAware listed about 1,000 flights. 25,000 flight delays on its website.

American Airlines and United Airlines said Saturday that most of their operations were back up and running.

At the heart of the massive turmoil is CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company that provides software to dozens of companies around the worldThe company says the problem occurred when it rolled out a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows, noting that the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack.

The Microsoft outage caused by the CrowdStrike software update also brought back a familiar—and scary—screen for many Windows users: what has become unofficially known as “Blue Screen of Death,” Indicating that their computer systems are down.

Microsoft said 8.5 million Windows devices were affected by the outage, which affected consumers and businesses around the world, including airlines, banks, healthcare providers, telecom companies, retailers and even billboards in New York City’s Times Square.

in A post published on Saturday morningMicrosoft said it partnered with CrowdStrike to automate work on developing a solution, share instructions on how to address the issue and deploy “hundreds of Microsoft engineers and experts to work directly with customers to restore services,” among other steps to keep people informed and help affected customers.

“We currently estimate that the CrowdStrike update affected 8.5 million Windows devices, or less than one percent of all Windows PCs,” David Weston, Microsoft’s chief cybersecurity officer, said in a blog post.

“Although the percentage was small, the broad economic and societal impacts reflect the use of CrowdStrike by companies that operate many critical services.”

Travelers walk past a screen displaying a blue error screen, also known as the “blue screen of death,” inside Terminal C at Newark International Airport, after United Airlines and other airlines grounded flights due to a worldwide technology outage caused by a Crowdstrike “Falcon Sensor” software update that crashed Microsoft Windows systems, in Newark, New Jersey, July 19, 2024. Ping Guan/Reuters



Here is the latest news:

Austrian doctors’ group calls for better protection of patient data

In Austria, a leading medical organisation said the global IT outage had exposed the vulnerability of digitally-based health systems.

“Yesterday’s incidents underline how important it is for hospitals to have analog backups” to protect patient care, Harald Meyer, vice president of the Austrian Chamber of Physicians, said in a statement on the organization’s website.

The organization called on governments to impose high standards for the protection and security of patient data, and called on health care providers to train staff and put in place crisis management systems.

“Fortunately, where there were problems, they remained small and short-lived, and many areas of care were not affected” in Austria, Meyer said.

Britain’s transport system is still trying to get back on track

LONDON – Britain’s travel and transport industry is struggling to get back on schedule after the global security disruption as airline passengers face cancellations and delays on the first day of the summer holidays for many schoolchildren.

Gatwick Airport said the “majority” of scheduled flights were due to depart. Manchester Airport said passengers were being checked in manually and there could be last-minute cancellations.

The port of Dover said it was seeing an influx of stranded airline passengers, waiting for hours to enter the port to board ferries to France.

Meanwhile, the UK’s National Cyber ​​Security Centre has warned people and businesses to beware of phishing attempts, as “opportunistic malicious actors” try to take advantage of the outage.

The worst of the crisis is over, said Ciaran Martin, former head of the National Cyber ​​Security Centre, “because the nature of the crisis is that it went very wrong very quickly. It was detected very quickly and was essentially stopped.”

He told Sky News that some companies would be able to return to normal very quickly, but for sectors such as aviation it would take longer.

“If you’re in aviation, you’re going to have people, aircraft, employees stuck in the wrong places… so we’re looking at days. I’d be surprised if we were to expect it to take weeks.”

The German airline expects most of its flights to operate normally.

BERLIN – Low-cost airline Eurowings, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, said it expects to return to “largely scheduled” flight operations on Saturday.

On Friday, the global information network outage forced the airline to cancel about 20% of its flights, mostly domestic ones. Passengers were asked to take trains instead.

“Online check-in, airport check-in, boarding, booking and rebooking flights are all possible again,” the airline said on its website on Saturday. “However, due to the significant scale of the global IT disruption, there may still be isolated disruptions” for passengers.

Delta Air Lines and its regional subsidiaries have canceled hundreds of flights.

DALLAS — Delta Air Lines Inc. and its regional affiliates had canceled more than a quarter of their East Coast flight schedule by mid-afternoon Friday, aviation data firm Cirium reported.

More than 1,100 flights have been canceled by Delta and its affiliates. About 40% of the airline’s mainline flights were delayed as of noon Saturday, with another 25% canceled. About 40% of regional flights were canceled, according to FlightAware, with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia remaining the epicenter of the disruption.

About half of United Airlines’ flights were delayed as of Saturday afternoon, with another 15 percent canceled. Houston, the airline’s hub, is experiencing the worst delays.

American Airlines has canceled 450 flights, or 7.5% of its schedule, and is looking at Saturday as a recovery day.

Southwest and Alaska do not use the CrowdStrike program that caused a global internet outage and led to the cancellation of fewer than a half-dozen flights each.

How are healthcare systems coping with the crisis?

Health care systems affected by the outage faced clinic closures, cancelled surgeries and appointments, and restricted access to patient records.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles said it was making “steady progress” to get its servers back online and thanked its patients for their flexibility during the crisis.

“Our teams will be working actively over the weekend as we continue to resolve remaining issues in preparation for the start of the work week,” the hospital wrote in a statement. statement.

Schleswig-Holstein University Hospital in northern Germany, which cancelled all elective surgeries on Friday, said on Saturday that systems were gradually returning to work and that elective surgeries could resume by Monday.

Portland, Oregon mayor declares state of emergency due to power outage

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency Friday after more than half of the city’s computer systems were affected by a global internet outage.

While emergency calls were not interrupted, emergency personnel had to manually track emergency calls with pen and paper for several hours, Wheeler said at a news conference. He said 266 of the city’s 487 computer systems were affected.

Border crossings into the United States are delayed.

SAN DIEGO — People trying to enter the United States from both the north and south found their border crossings delayed by internet outages.

The San Isidro port of entry was packed with traffic Friday morning as pedestrians waited for three hours to cross, According to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Even cars carrying people approved for the U.S. Border Protection Service’s “Trusted Traveler” program for low-risk passengers waited up to 90 minutes. The program, known as SENTRI, moves passengers through customs and passport control more quickly if they schedule an interview and undergo a background check to travel through customs and passport control more quickly when they arrive in the United States.

Meanwhile, on the U.S.-Canada border, Windsor police reported long delays at crossings at the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

A technician works on an information display near the United Airlines gates at Chicago O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Friday, July 19, 2024, after a faulty CrowdStrike update caused a major internet outage for computers running Microsoft Windows. Carolyn Custer/The Associated Press

