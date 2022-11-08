Alanis Morissette dropped out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Alanis Morissette and Olivia Rodrigo picture : Jeremy Chan ( Getty Images )

The annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction party took place in Los Angeles this weekend and features a star-studded line-up celebrating different volunteers (this year they include Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo). , and most relevant to this story (Carly Simon), but one of the planned shows did not happen in the end. Alanis Morissette was supposed to go out with Oliva Rodrigo to sing “You So Vain” in honor of Carly Simon, and while Morissette was there for rehearsals on Friday, she left early and wasn’t there for the show on Saturday (which, by the way, won’t air on HBO until later this month).

diverse Says There are various rumors swirling around, with “multiple sources” saying Morissette “struggled with the song,” which led to some sort of controversy. But Morissette herself has since done so Share a statement on Instagram About what happened, and even though she didn’t get out properly and say what she went through, she did point out that she felt disrespected by the show’s production team and that the team was part of what she feels is an “overall anti-women feeling” in the music industry.

However, she noted in her post that she has had “countless experiences with production teams of all genders” throughout her career and that she is simply at a point in her life where she no longer feels the need to “spend time in an environment that reduces the number of women.” That “there is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together on one mission” and you will “continue to appear in those environments with bells.”

So, something happened that she felt was disrespectful, both to her and to women in general, and she decided it was Alanis Morissette and she didn’t have to deal with that if she didn’t want to. You can see a screenshot of her Instagram post below.