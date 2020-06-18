Alberta’s utility deferral plan ends consumers have 1 year to repay payments postponed owing to COVID-19

Short article articles

The Alberta government’s utility deferral method, introduced to allow for persons to postpone their charges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, finishes Thursday.

The federal government says extra than 350,000 shoppers, or around 13 for every cent of the all-natural gasoline and electricity customer foundation, deferred utility payments by the software.

Introduced in March and formalized via laws in Could, the method allowed Albertans to set off paying their utility costs with out becoming charged late expenses or acquiring their expert services slice off as very long as they paid the expenses off in instalments around the next calendar year. Shoppers now have until eventually June 18, 2021 to repay.

Corry Poole, vice president consumer working experience with Enmax, reported the enterprise doesn’t know how many customers utilized the deferral system given that Albertans didn’t have to formally choose in.

Individuals who owe dollars began acquiring calls this 7 days to remind them that the plan was ending, she said.