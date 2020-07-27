Aldi information: Face mask policies – grocery store will enforce facial area coverings

The CEO of Aldi sent a business concept out to clients in an electronic mail.

Consumers will “have to have to be sporting a facial area covering to enter” Aldi outlets, and this rule has been in put there since Friday.

It followed the authorities pointers necessitating all consumers to don masks.

Those breaking the rules will be in for a £100 fine if caught, but some supermarkets is not going to make deal with masks necessary.

