Aldi jobs: Supermarket is recruiting at Bristol stores – here’s how to apply

We may be facing tough times at the moment but one supermarket giant is currently recruiting for numerous roles across Bristol.

Aldi is looking for six store assistants and five store management apprentices in at least 10 of its Bristol branches.

For the store assistant roles, the budget retailer wants hardworking and enthusiastic candidates to carry out responsibilities such as accurate and efficient till operation, stock management and merchandising.

Full training will be provided over a six-week period, with salaries starting at £9.40 per hour, rising to £10.41 per hour, and a realistic prospect of progression.

Store management apprentices will be expected to balance theory with practical store work as part of a three-year programme.

It’s a fixed-term contract, with salaries starting at £6.24 per hour and rising to £9.30 per hour, and real opportunities for progression in the future.

Aldi says you will need GCSEs in maths and English, grade 4 and above (minimum grade C or equivalent) to be able to undertake the apprenticeship.

A number of stores are also offering the ‘Career Starter’ route, which was introduced for March 2019 and no longer requires candidates to have completed previous qualifications.

The aim of this new route is to allow apprentices to work towards a career, while developing skills in literacy and numeracy and completing a Level 2 Retailer Qualification.

This is the full list of Aldi stores recruiting:

Bedminster, BS3 1JA

Church Road, BS5 9HT

Muller Road, BS7 9NZ

Southmead, BS10 6AS

Henbury, BS10 7EN

Imperial Park, BS13 7TJ

Fishponds, BS16 3HJ

Portishead, BS20 8LR

Bradley Stoke, BS32 9DA

Thornbury, BS35 2AX

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s positions can be found on Aldi’s recruitment website here.

When you reach the page you will be asked to select your first and second choice regions.