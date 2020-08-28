ALDI supermarket challenges urgent recall of Inner Goodness Regular UHT Almond Milk

An urgent remember has been issued for almond milk offered at ALDI supermarkets nationally.

Interior Goodness Regular UHT Almond Milk 1L has been eradicated from cabinets owing to likely microbial contamination.

The recalled item has a greatest-in advance of date of 18/04/2021.

The contamination may result in illness if eaten.

Any person who has ordered this product must return it to any ALDI retail store for a whole refund.

“Any consumers worried about their health and fitness need to look for healthcare information,” says Foods Standards Australia.

ALDI has issued a remember of this milk. Credit history: Food items Criteria Australia

For far more info, head below.