ALDI supermarket enthusiasts hail the King Prawn, Scallop & Lobster Bisque Pots as the cult get of 2020

A new ALDI product has been hailed as the store’s most current must-have cult get.

The supermarket’s King Prawn, Scallop & Lobster Bisque Pots are selling immediately.

The top quality seafood take care of will come in reusable terracotta pots and costs just $9.99 for two serves – a portion what you’d fork out at an high priced cafe.

ALDI describes it as getting “Plump King Prawns and Scallops in a creamy White Wine and Lobster sauce, served in an oven-ready-Terracotta pot.”

To serve, only pop the pots into a moderate oven for 15 minutes or until eventually golden brown.

“Seriously the best detail I’ve at any time eaten,” stated 1 on the Aldi Mums web page.

The seafood invest in is preferred with consumers. Credit history: Aldi Mums/Facebook

Included yet another: “I’m in heaven. It’s like I’m at a cafe.”

Even though lots of use warm bread or scorching chips with the pots, other people have arrive up other ingenious recipes for the cult get.

ALDI admirer Laura prompt pouring the cooked seafood pots on to items of grilled steak for an instant “Surf ‘N’ Turf”.

ALDI fan Laura advised applying the pots to make an instant ‘Surf N Turf’. Credit rating: Aldi Mums/ Facebook

Fellow ALDI shopper Stacey suggested mixing the contents of the pots with cooked gnocchi, a little additional cream and parmesan for a seafood pasta.

“This appears to be so bloody mouth watering!” reported a single of the pasta hack.

Shopper Stacey utilized the pots to make a delicious 4-ingredient seafood pasta. Credit score: Aldi Mums/Fb

Additional a further: “I just cannot thank you more than enough for publishing this! it was so simple to do and I ended up having leftovers to get the job done these days.”

The seafood get is offered in the new seafood portion of ALDI and is obtainable for a restricted time.

‘Like eating at a cafe!’ said a single lover. Credit score: Aldi Mums/Facebook

Editorial take note: 7News.com.au has not obtained any monetary profit from this written content.