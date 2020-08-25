ALDI supermarket’s $6 1-litre bottle of Small Converse Shiraz is acquiring rave testimonials

A self-confessed “wine snob” has shared a glowing evaluate for a 1-litre bottle of ALDI pink wine that retails for just $6.

Sharing on a well-liked Fb team, purple wine lover Danielle mentioned she was typically a fan of top quality manufacturer Penfolds.

But following a buddy released her to ALDI’s Small Converse 2019 Shiraz, the wine connoisseur claimed she was “hooked”.

“I’m a whole crimson wine snob, Penfolds occur at me!” she wrote on the Aldi Mums page.

“My friend got me on to this and for $6 for a 1L bottle, seriously get out of city. I’m hooked!

“Highly recommend fellas.”

A self-confessed ‘wine snob’ claims she’s hooked on the $6 ALDI wine. Credit history: Aldi Mums/Facebook

Other lovers agreed it was a top drop.

“Love this 1,” mentioned one shopper.

Added a different: “We did a wine tour in the Hunter a few times back and the guidebook verified that Aldi do have a vary of seriously good wines.”

ALDI liquor is out there at picked merchants, in picked states. For additional details, head to ALDI’s website.

Editorial be aware: 7Information.com.au has not been given any financial advantage from this information.