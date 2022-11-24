November 24, 2022

Alessandro Michele is stepping down as Gucci's creative director: NPR

Roxanne Bacchus November 24, 2022 2 min read

Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele attend the 2019 Met Gala Camp: Fashion Notes at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May 2019 in New York City.

Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele attend the 2019 Met Gala Camp: Fashion Notes at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May 2019 in New York City.

The company announced on Wednesday that Alessandro Michele is stepping down as creative director of Gucci.

Michelle, who has worked with Gucci for 20 years, took over in 2015. Before becoming creative director, he worked in the company’s footwear and accessories division.

Michelle V said statement It was released by Kering, the luxury goods brand that owns Gucci. “An extraordinary journey, lasting more than twenty years, within a company to which I have tirelessly devoted all my love and creative passion ends today for me.”

Michelle brought a genderless, extreme aesthetic to the brand, which was a departure from Tom Ford’s chic and provocative rebranding that saved the company in the ’90s.

Kering writes that Michel “has been instrumental in making the brand what it is today through his pioneering creativity, while staying true to the iconic codes of the house.”

Dakota Johnson, Harry Styles, and Lana Del Rey have all led campaigns for Gucci, which saw accelerated sales while Michelle was in charge. according to Washington PostGucci’s revenue rose from less than €4 billion ($4.1 billion) in 2015 to €9.7 billion ($10 billion) in 2021. Its success has been hit by the pandemic, and now Gucci is looking to reinvigorate.

Michel described the people behind Gucci as his adoptive family and thanked them in his statement. He left them a wish: to continue cultivating their dreams, “the subtle, intangible substance that makes life worth living.”

“May you continue to nourish yourselves with poetic and inclusive images, and stay true to your values,” he said. “May you always live with your passions driven by the winds of freedom.”

No new creative director has been announced.

