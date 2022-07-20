July 20, 2022

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was arrested along with other lawmakers during an abortion rights protest in Washington.

17 members of the US House of Representatives, including leftist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, were arrested on Tuesday, July 19, following a demonstration in Washington to defend abortion rights.

Ilhan Omar, an elected Democrat, wrote on social media that he was once arrested “Prohibition”. “I will do my best to sound the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights.”, a left-leaning Democrat like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was included. A video posted on the latter’s Twitter account titled “AOC” shows her being escorted by a police officer down the street facing the Supreme Court building, but not handcuffed.

Democrats are trying to rally their voters

The Justice Department in late June ruled on the constitutional right to voluntary termination of pregnancy in the United States, returning the right to prohibit it to individual states and causing a political tsunami. Democrats and President Joe Biden are trying to rally voters on the topic ahead of midterm elections scheduled for November. According to US media outlet Axios, the 17 members of parliament arrested were members of the House of Representatives, all Democrats and mainly women.

It is on this same street, in the heart of the federal capital, between the Capitol and the Supreme Court, that thousands of people thronged after the High Court’s historic June 24 verdict. Against A “Rewind” historical.

