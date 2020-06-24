Algonquin School Virtual Speaker Collection offers Steve Paikin of TVO’s The Agenda

For far more than 30 decades, Steve Paikin, has been the public affairs encounter of TVO, Ontario’s community broadcaster. The prolonged-time journalist has interviewed thousands of individuals over his distinguished career and has prepared several textbooks on politics such as biographies on former premiers Bill Davis and John Robarts. Most recently, Paikin has been on the front line of telling the stories of the COVID-19 pandemic through his nightly tv method, The Agenda.

Paikin will be collaborating in Algonquin College’s digital speaker series on Wednesday, June 24 at 8 p.m. in which he will remedy queries about his job, the tales he has included and any general public affairs issues that are currently in the news. The session is no cost and is obtainable to any one who is fascinated in participating in an partaking dialogue led by just one of the country’s leading interviewers.

“We are really pleased that Steve Paikin has manufactured himself obtainable for this community discussion board. Steve is a pretty engaging community speaker who by means of his reporting gives insightful commentary and provocative responses to some of the significant news tales of the working day. This is a exclusive option to request him thoughts and we anticipate it will be quite very well been given by the audience,” says Jamie Bramburger, the college’s supervisor of Local community and Student Affairs.

Paikin holds a Bachelor of Arts Diploma from the College of Toronto and a Master’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Boston. In 2013, Paikin was named an Buy of Ontario and Buy of Canada receiver in the very same thirty day period. Paikin has won innumerable awards above his vocation and he is widely respected for his interviewing and creating skills.