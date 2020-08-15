Alibaba’s Freshippo States Will Examination All Shenzhen Employees for COVID-19

SHANGHAI/SHENZHEN — Alibaba-owned grocery store chain Freshippo mentioned on Saturday it has shut 21 of its Shenzhen stores and was demanding all its staff members in the town to undertake checks for the novel coronavirus immediately after three scenarios have been found at just one of its outlets there.

Freshippo claimed two manufacturer promoters and a single staff member who worked at its store in the IBC shopping mall in Shenzhen’s Luohu district had analyzed optimistic for the virus, citing findings produced by the city’s well being authority.

“All Freshippo personnel in Shenzhen, as perfectly as refreshing food items goods at the suppliers, will undertake nucleic acid tests. All exam results will be formally announced by the government,” the enterprise claimed in a assertion.

The Shenzhen cases have been discovered soon after a 41-calendar year-previous woman, who labored as a yoghurt salesperson at Freshippo, returned to her hometown of Lufeng city and analyzed beneficial for the virus on Aug. 14, the Shenzhen municipal wellbeing commission reported. Both of those metropolitan areas are found in Guangdong province.