All cheat codes and addon modes – LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Wiki Guide

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features over 20 cheat codes that can be exchanged to unlock unique characters, ships, features, spawn multipliers, and more. In this guide, you will find a complete list of all known cheat codes, and how you can redeem them to unlock free rewards which can often provide an advantage as you progress through the game or add a silly twist that only enhances the charm of the game. LEGO series.

Looking for something in particular? Make sure to click the links below to go to…

How to enter cheat codes

Cheat codes can only be entered after uploading to a save file as there is no place to enter them from the main menu. Once in the save file there are two ways to enter cheat codes. You can pause the game at any time and select the option to enter the code from the pause menu. Additionally, you can access the Plugins tab through Holoprojector and enter cheat codes by pressing Y/Triangle.

Both options will give you a keyboard and space to enter a long 7-character alphanumeric code. If entered correctly, a new dialog will ask you to confirm the unlock and reveal what it is.

Fortunately, cheat codes are permanently unlocked and do not have to be re-entered across multiple episode stories (however, they are limited to each save slot). Character and ship unlocks automatically add them to your list via files, without the need to purchase them with buttons! Cheats, special modes, and modifiers will be unlocked permanently but can be turned on or off from the menu.

All known cheat codes and bonuses

Below is a complete list of all known cheat codes and bonuses to unlock. Found a cheat code missing from our list? Make sure to let us know in the comments.

All personal cheat codes cheat code Reward or reward KH7P32 Eila Sikora C3PHHO C-3PO (special holiday) Wookie Chewbacca (special holiday) Tips Do (special holiday) WROSHYR Darth Vader (special holiday OKV7TLR Dingar life Gonk Droid (special holiday) XV4WND9 Admiral Holdo WBFE4GO Nut Junray BAC1CKP Mr. Bones Sidious Emperor Palpatine koroko Poe Dameron (special holiday) Z55T8CQ Younger Poggle GR2VBXF Ratts Terrell 3FCPPVX leaving SKYSAGA Temmin “Snap” Wexley VT1LFNH Shack T T9LM1QF olfactory All ship cheat codes cheat code Reward or reward ARVALA7 Shaving blade transportation service Resistance I-TS Transport (Galaxy’s Edge Transport)

Extras mode cheats: stud multiples, mumbling mode, baguette light, and more

As you explore the list of addons, you’ll discover 20 unique mods that can be purchased with both buttons and tags. These mods are designed to add unique twists to standard LEGO series gameplay by adding the likes of large character heads, foam-themed light swords, and mouth-watering sound effects to all weapons.

All additional modes and gameplay effects cheat Description Opening cost studs x2 The buttons collected is worth twice that amount. This can be combined with other stud multiples for even bigger rewards. 1,000,000 studs

x1 Datacard studs x4 Buttons collected are equal to four times as much. This can be combined with other stud multiples for even bigger rewards. 2,000,000 studs

x1 Datacard studs x6 Buttons collected are equal to six times as much. This can be combined with other stud multiples for even bigger rewards. 8,000,000 studs

x1 Datacard studs x8 Buttons collected are equal to eight times. This can be combined with other stud multiples for even bigger rewards. 48,000,000 studs

x1 Datacard studs x10 Buttons collected are worth ten times more. This can be combined with other stud multiples for even bigger rewards. 384,000,000 studs

x1 Datacard Super GNK Android A gold GNK robot adds to the party. Super GNK is invincible, moves very fast… and has a mustache. 1,000,000 studs

x1 Datacard Borg’s companion A companion porg will help you in battle, sometimes sending enemies into a frenzy with a piercing cry. 500,000 studs

x1 Datacard Baguette Light Sabers Turns all kinds of lightsaber into fresh baguette. Devastating and delicious! 250,000 studs

x1 Datacard Galaxy Rive Turns Galaxy Free Play into a fun disco for everyone to enjoy! Be aware, while the Galaxy Rave is active, there is a possibility that the characters in the game are very busy with your actions in the game! 500,000,000 studs

x1 Datacard TV mode Adds a retro screen effect to the game. This cannot be activated at the same time with Retro mode. 250,000 studs

x1 Datacard hologram mode Gives playable characters and ships a 3D look! 500,000 studs

x1 Datacard retro mode Adds a retro style screen effect to the game. This cannot be activated at the same time as TV mode. 250,000 studs

x1 Datacard GNK . civilians Replaces all civilians with GNK robots. 1,000,000 studs

x1 Datacard mumbling mode Replaces all sounds with buzzes for a classic LEGO Star Wars experience! free! comedy weapons Blasters and other ranged weapons are replaced with ridiculous things. Don’t worry, they still work normally! 250,000 studs

x1 Datacard rainbow effects Certain attack effects have been replaced with glitter rainbow versions. 250,000 studs

x1 Datacard cantina music The infamous earworm of Figrin D’an and Modal Nodes, as heard in Cantina Chalmone on Mos Eisley, will play in an episode. 250,000 studs

x1 Datacard big head position Gives playable characters gigantic heads! Note that some characters are immune to this effect. 500,000 studs

x1 Datacard Bio Bio The sound effects of projectiles from long-range weapons (such as explosives) are replaced by mouth-molded versions. 500,000 studs

x1 data cards international translator Allows any playable character to understand any language. Give this trusted protocol a well-earned break! 500,000 studs

x1 Datacard See also The representative of 'Napoleon Dynamite' was 92 - Deadline