All-natural Grocers celebrates 65 many years | 2020-08-03

LAKEWOOD, COLO. – All-natural and natural grocery retailer Natural Grocers is celebrating its 65th anniversary from Aug. 13-15 with several special promotions. All 159 Normal Grocers shops, in 20 states, will celebrate with sweepstakes and contests showcasing in excess of 1,700 prizes, like a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek, as well as the most significant discount rates of the yr.

When Margaret and Phillip Isely co-launched Purely natural Grocers in 1955, all they experienced was $200 and a aspiration of earning a nutritious and active way of living feasible for everyone. This year’s anniversary celebration coincides with what would be Pure Grocers’ Co-Founder Margaret Isely’s 99th birthday.

Above the previous 65 a long time, the spouse and children has been steadfast in its mission to make contemporary, large-top quality purely natural and organic groceries, dietary supplements, house necessities, and only 100% natural and organic generate, alongside with totally free Nourishment Schooling, out there to the communities they serve, in accordance to the corporation.

“As the second and 3rd era of Iselys to run Normal Grocers, we are honored to protect the legacy our mom and dad made as leaders in the organic and pure foodstuff industry,” explained Kemper Isely, co-president of Organic Grocers. “Given that the beginning, we’ve been rooted in health℠ and have appeared toward our Founding Rules when generating business enterprise selections that effects our crew and our prospects. In change, we have been embraced by our communities and for that, we are grateful. We are energized to celebrate 65 years of healthier residing with our valued customers.”