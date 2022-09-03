All you need to know

Space is important to us and that is why we work to provide the best coverage of the Florida industry and launch. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support him by subscribing here.

Good luck, take two.

NASA will attempt a second launch of its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at 2:17 p.m. EDT on Saturday, September 3, starting at Kennedy Space Center. That time indicates a two-hour window has been opened for launch.

Monday morning’s attempt to launch the massive moon rocket from Earth from the historic launch pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center was called off due to technical issues.

Artemis I launched the NASA program to send the first woman and first color person to the moon. The Artemis program will mark the space agency’s return to the Moon, more than 50 years after the Apollo program first did so.

Below is a guide with frequently asked questions about the NASA Artemis launch. Check back with the space team at FLORIDA TODAY – Reporters Emre Kelly And the Jimmy Groh and video journalists Craig BaileyAnd the Malcolm Denmark And the Tim Short – 7 a.m. on Saturday for live coverage.

Will there be people on board?

no. This is a test flight for SLS rocket, which will later carry astronauts to the Moon. This mission, Artemis I, will send an unmanned Orion capsule on a 37-day journey around the moon and back. If successful, it would clear the way for astronauts to fly a similar coil on Artemis II no later than 2024. Then, sometime after 2025, Artemis III will return two astronauts to the lunar surface after more than 50 years of hiatus.

How will the traffic be on launch day?

We will not lie. Traffic will be heavy. Be prepared to wait. Get there early. Have a full gas tank.

The historic launch is expected to draw 200,000 people to the Space Coast — a weekend when four cruise ships are in Port Canaveral, Brevard County Emergency Management officials wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

“As you head out for your weekend activities, please plan for traffic congestion and factor in extra travel time, especially if you’re heading toward the beaches or the northern area of ​​the county for a #Artemis launch,” the agency wrote on Twitter.

Also, there is a surfing festival at Cocoa Beach this weekend. In the past years, Brevard’s surfing festivals have attracted 10,000 visitors to Cocoa Beach Pier.

What will the weather be like on launch day?

Despite two tropical turbulences and a tropical storm over the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Brevard is expected to see typical summer weather this Labor Day weekend.

The Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron says weather should be 60% at the start of the two-hour launch window, and improve to 80% by the end of the window.

If you’re going out waiting for the launch, expect typical summer weather in Florida says Cassie Leahy, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Melbourne. Leahy said temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s to the 90s along the Space Coast, although the temperature will be between 100 and 105 degrees due to the humidity.

Where can I watch the NASA Artemis launch?

There are very few “bad” places to watch a rocket launch on the Space Coast, but some of the locations offer truly breathtaking views. We have 72 miles of coast, so pick a spot, a spot along one of our beaches, from Cape Canaveral to Melbourne Beach. Playalinda Beach, located north of the Space Center as part of the Canaveral National Seashore, will be closed to the public at launch.

If you’re not on the space coast, the launch may be visible to neighboring counties north and south of us. We’re talking about the northern parts of Volusia County or areas of Indian River County, St. Lucy County, and Martin County.

How can I watch a NASA Artemis launch remotely?

If you can’t visit Space Coast to watch the NASA Artemis launch live, you can stream it live.

Full coverage of the launch, including a live stream online with live tweets and updates, begins around 7 a.m. Saturday floridatoday.com/space (You can type this on your browser on your phone) and it will have in-depth coverage. Ask FLORIDA TODAY’s Space Team Correspondents Emre Kelly or Jimmy Groh Questions and start a conversation. You can also watch coverage via FLORIDA TODAY appAvailable on the App Store or Google Play. FLORIDA TODAY is part of the USA TODAY Network.

What would Artemis sound like? Will it be loud?

NASA’s SLS rocket is giant. It’s more powerful than rockets launched from the Florida space coast in decades. Its imposing height – 322 feet – makes it nearly 100 feet longer than other operational vehicles launched from the eastern range.

Hearing and feeling the power of the SLS – or any missile for that matter – will depend on a range of factors surrounding the viewing locations. Everything from wind to moisture to trees can change what you hear and feel.

“Put this first: It’s going to be loud,” Jon Blevins, chief engineer of NASA’s SLS, told FLORIDA TODAY. “No one will be in danger, but it will be as loud as a Saturn V missile.”

But there will be differences, many of which will depend on the location and local weather.

How big is NASA’s Artemis I rocket?

NASA’s Missiles by the Numbers: The Space Launch System

Height: 322 feet

Weight: 5.74 million lbs. when you feed her

Thrust: 8.8 million lbs.

Payload capacity: 95 tons to LEO; 27 tons into lunar orbit

Cost per launch: $4.1 billion

NASA’s rockets by the numbers: the space shuttle

Height: 184 feet

Weight: 4.5 million lbs. when you feed her

Direction: 7.8 million lbs.

Payload capacity: 22 tons to LEO

Cost per launch: $1.75 billion, adjusted for inflation

NASA rockets by numbers: Saturn V

Height: 363 feet

Weight: 6.2 million lbs. when you feed her

Propulsion: 7.6 million lbs.

Payload capacity: 130 tons to LEO; 50 tons to the orbit of the moon

Cost per launch: $1.16 billion, adjusted for inflation

