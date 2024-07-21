July 21, 2024

Along with Kai Trump, Donald Trump has a new secret weapon for the presidency: his 17-year-old granddaughter

Rusty Knowles July 21, 2024 3 min read

United States – The Trump family includes wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son Donald Jr. But a new character has emerged in the former US president’s campaign: his granddaughter, Kay Trump. The oldest of the grandchildren took the stage at the Republican National Convention, which concluded Thursday in Milwaukee, to support his grandfather.

“Many people pushed my grandfather into hell, but he still stands.”, the young woman began, to thunderous applause from Trump supporters. Kai Trump is the only daughter of Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, and former model Vanessa Trump, who have been divorced since 2018.

Her father welcomed her in front of 50,000 people, delegates and members of the Republican Party. You can watch it in our video above the article. “I got a call Monday morning from a young lady saying, ‘Dad, I want to speak at the conference.’Donald Trump Jr. said.

In high heels, a white dress and perfect make-up and blow-dry, Kai Trump appeared at ease for his speech. “I’m speaking today to share a side of my grandfather that people don’t often see. To me, he was an ordinary grandfather.She started.

Guy Trump, like his grandfather

In front of an emotional Donald Trump and an adoring crowd, he declared: “He gives candy and soda to our parents behind his back. He always wants to know how school is going. When I got congratulations, he printed my report card to show how proud he was of me..

At 17, Kai Trump has everything to woo Republicans and bolster support in the race for the White House. She is a golf pro, a passion she shares with her grandfather.

He has followed her on several trips in recent weeks, accompanied by her father, Donald Jr., who has been in charge of greeting the public at each gathering. On Instagram, between two golf swing videos, the teenager shares her travels behind the scenes on the campaign trail and on a private jet.

His first official speech came just days after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. His granddaughter reposted a bloody photo of him with his fist raised, writing: “We love you dad. Never stop fighting.”

“It breaks my heart that someone could do that to another person.”, he added during his speech. Before leaving the stage, he addressed Donald Trump directly: “Grandpa, you are an inspiration and I love you.” For the Trumps, politics is definitely a family affair.

