Alti Special Pies: Supermarket sells TVs for half price – but you have to be quick

Aldi is known as one of the cheapest supermarkets and has weekly offers as part of its special purchase.

The supermarket releases new products every week, which are previewed on its website and in the store’s leaflets – they are now available online.

These deals include full range of products – from electrical appliances to garden furniture, culinary essentials and clothing.

Aldi’s latest deal includes one 50 inch 4K smart TV For just 9 279.99, this is perfect for those who want a cinematic experience at home, as many people still spend a lot of time indoors.

Read more: Aldi Hack: Mum shares secret shopping hack to save money for interested shoppers