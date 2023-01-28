January 28, 2023

Amazon hubs free grocery delivery on select Prime orders

Cheryl Riley January 28, 2023 2 min read

President of General Projects Lou Basenese joins Varney & Co. To discuss the markets and how Microsoft’s performance could impact technology stocks and Amazon.

Amazon Prime members will no longer get free delivery on some grocery orders starting next month.

Amazon Fresh Orders Under $150 will not qualify for free delivery.

Customers will be charged between $3.95 and $9.95, depending on order size, the company said in an email to Prime Friday members.

The new policy begins February 28.

AMAZON begins cutting 18,000 workers at its largest site ever

An Amazon Fresh delivery truck is seen parked in Brooklyn, New York. (Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid/Reuters Photo)

Right now, the company is offering members free grocery delivery on orders over $35, except in New York, where it’s $50.

“We will continue to offer convenient two-hour delivery windows for all orders, and customers in some regions will be able to choose a longer six-hour delivery window for a reduced fee,” Amazon said in the email.

Amazon Fresh Delivery

An Amazon worker delivers groceries from the Amazon Fresh service in Brooklyn Borough, New York. (Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid/Reuters Photo)

Prime has more than 200 million members worldwide who pay $139 annually, or $14.99 per month.

AMAZON SELLING BAY OFFICES FOR EXPANSION LID UNLOCKING

Under the new policy, the company said delivery fees will be $3.95 for orders between $100 and $150, $6.95 for orders between $50 and $100, and $9.95 for orders under $50. Amazon Fresh shipments over $150 will remain free.

Amazon fresh label

Amazon Fresh Pickup store opens in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, Washington (iStock/iStock)

See also  I will not wave the white flag at Elon Musk

The move comes as the company looks to cut costs in the region current economic environment.

AMAZON CLOSES DOWN THE AMAZONSMILE CHARITY PROGRAM

Amazon joined several companies this month, cut its workforce.

AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 102.24 +3.02 +3.04%

The e-commerce giant announced that it was cutting unprofitable areas from its business, temporarily halting hiring and firing 18,000 workers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

