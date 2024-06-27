Amazon is giving away 15 free video games ahead of Prime Day 2024, including Star Wars: KotOR 2

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is next month, but the company has already launched its latest batch of (more or less) free games that Prime members can get their hands on now (there are also a number of regular early Prime Day deals available today, too). In the period before Prime Minister’s Day On July 16 and 17, Prime members can get 15 PC games at no extra cost, and there are actually some great titles in the collection.

On July 11, you can scoop Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – Sith Lords For Amazon gaming app. This sequel to one of the most beloved RPGs of all time takes place five years after the events of the original. It tells the story of a Jedi Knight who was banished from the Jedi Order, which had been almost completely wiped out by the Sith by this point. You are tasked with finding the remaining Jedi to help you defeat those on the dark side of The Force.

On the same day, you will be able to claim Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge At no additional cost to the Epic Games Store. This arcade beats them all, and is a throwback to classics like Turtles in timewhich is great, especially if you can convince a few friends to pick it up and play co-op with you.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (Also available July 11 for the Epic Games Store) is a powerful, modern remake of the 1986 Master System original. I’ve heard good things about him Shark card (June 27, Epic Games Store) and killer killer (July 3, GOG) Also, but I haven’t checked it out yet.

Let’s go over the rest of Prime Gaming’s latest free offers, including details on where and when they’ll be available:

Available at present

Cheating company (epic games store)

Tear Stone: Heart Thieves (old games code)

The invisible hand (Amazon gaming app)

Juarez Call (Gog)

Available June 27th

Available July 3

Available July 11

Amazon promises more offers on Prime Day itself. The company gave Prime members a robust range of additional shopping bonus freebies in July last year, including Prey, Baldur’s Gate 2, Shovel Knight And Star Wars The Force Unleashed.

There are a whole host of other titles you can get from Prime Gaming at no extra cost right now too, such as: Lullaby of Life, Star Wars Battlefront 2 (original 2005), The strange westGenesis Noir And Everdream Valley. He just claimed Mythforcea first-person co-op dungeon crawler that’s an ode to Saturday morning cartoons, which I’ve been meaning to check out. At least based on the game’s trailer, the sentiment seems impeccable.

