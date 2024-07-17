Amazon Offers Big Discounts on Fire TV Sticks After Game Pass Launch

Xbox recently launched Game Pass on the Fire TV Stick, announcing that “you don’t need an Xbox to play Xbox.” Amazon has since introduced a “No Xbox Required” bundle, which includes a console, a Game Pass subscription, and a Fire TV Stick — everything you need to play Xbox games at home without a console. But if you already have a console or a Game Pass subscription, there’s still a potentially huge deal available for everyone to take advantage of.

Fire TV Stick 4K 6 Fire TV Stick 4K Max 9 Includes Wi-Fi 6 support.

Fire Sticks are now up to 50% off during Prime Day sales. The 4K Max Fire Stick is at its best price this year, Down to just $34.99 – $25 off the original list price of $59.99. That’s a great deal, especially if you’re equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology at home.

This is an excellent choice for streaming video games, and the improved Wi-Fi chip can be invaluable in the long run. Either way, it’s a great streaming device even if you’re just using it to watch Netflix. The next best deal is on 4K TV Stick is priced at just $24.99down from its list price of $49.99. The Fire TV Stick Lite has also dropped to $14.99.and the standard Fire TV Stick price dropped to $17.99 For main members.

The availability of Xbox Gaming on Amazon Fire TV Sticks allows people to play games directly from the app via cloud gaming. This expands the potential audience for Xbox games and, more importantly, the Xbox Game Pass subscription ($25 off at Woot).

All you need is a compatible Fire TV Stick, a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to stream Xbox games. Microsoft also confirmed the second wave of Xbox Game Pass lineup this month, but left plenty of room for some potential surprises in the rest of the months.

Best Xbox Prime Day Deals

There are some notably big discounts on various Xbox products this Prime Day, including a great deal on a refurbished Xbox Series X, as well as sales on consoles and games. Xbox has found itself in an interesting position lately. Despite Microsoft owning major game publishers like Bethesda and Activision (the creator of Call of Duty!), its hardware has lagged behind both the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. However, Microsoft isn’t complacent. They’re making bold moves, like enabling console-free play on Xbox and increasingly focusing on Xbox Game Pass. These deals are definitely worth checking out.

Refurbished – Excellent Condition Xbox Series X Console (Renewed) 3

Woot! Summer Sale: Video Games Starting at $4.99 1 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $34.49

Xbox Fire TV Stick “No Controller Needed” 9 Includes Fire TV Stick 4K Max Wireless Controller with Robot White Core + 1 Free Month of Game Pass for New Members.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

peak day It’s a great opportunity to save a lot of money on your favorite hobbies, at least in my opinion. The annual summer sales feature discounts on thousands of items, with new deals every hour that you won’t want to miss.

As one of the biggest sales events outside of Black Friday, it attracts many companies, including those outside of Amazon, that offer exclusive discounts available only on Prime Day. If you’re already a Prime member, you can access the sale without much hassle. However, there are also 30 days free trial If you are interested and just want to check out some new discounts.

Prime Day is definitely one of the best times. Buy physical video games While you may not find discounts on major consoles during the sale, there are still plenty of deals to check out on Switch, PS5, and Xbox.

Robert Anderson is a trade expert and business editor at IGN. You can follow him. @robertliam21 On Twitter.