Amazon prepares to buy Electronic Arts

Update (8:30 a.m. ET): according to Bloomberg TerminalAmazon is not expected to make an offer to buy EA, according to CNBC sources.

Original story: according to GLHF Sources, Amazon will announce today that it has submitted a formal bid to acquire Electronic Arts (EA), the publisher behind Apex LegendsAnd the FIFAAnd the maddenand more.

Rumors spread Online for a few weeks about a potential EA purchase, with Apple, Disney and Amazon listed as potential buyers. According to our sources, Amazon has finally made an offer.

It’s a smart business move from Amazon, which is also making strides in TV. after success the magician And the mysterious On Netflix — both shows are built around the big video games — Amazon will likely use EA franchises as settings for new shows. mass effectAnd the Dragon AgeAnd the dead space There is a lot of potential in EA’s library of Transmedia Opportunities.

This news comes after a series of unprecedented acquisitions and mergers in the video game space, the largest of which was Microsoft’s purchase of Acitivison Blizzard for $69 billion.

According to our sources, the announcement will be issued later today. We’ve reached out to Amazon and EA for comment and will update you if we hear anything.

Written by Kirk McCain and on behalf of GLHF.