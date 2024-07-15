Amazon Prime Day laptop deals include $200 off MacBook Air M3

No matter how you slice it, Apple computers are expensive, making sales a big deal in the quest to get one for the home. Fortunately, Amazon Prime Day is almost here and one of the best Prime Day laptop deals we’ve found is on Amazon Prime Day. Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air in 2024 with M3 chip.

Our pick for the best MacBook overall has dropped from $1,099 to $899 — an 18 percent discount. You’ll get this discounted price on the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it doesn’t come with AppleCare+ (unsurprisingly). Historically, Prime Day deals on laptops can be hit or miss, but this is a great one to consider right now if you’re looking for a new MacBook to replace your old one.

Apple’s 2024 MacBook Air has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that can support a billion different colors. We gave it a 90 in our review thanks to features like a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three microphones, and up to 18 hours of battery life. The M3 chip makes it a faster machine, with an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. It also supports dual external displays — though the MacBook must be turned off.

If you’re looking for a bigger screen, check out the sale on 15-inch MacBook Air 2024 with Apple M3This model is also on sale, down from $1,299 to $1,099 — a 15 percent discount. It weighs an extra half a pound, but with a 15.2-inch screen, the extra space might be worth the extra weight. Plus, it offers six speakers, compared to four on the 13-inch model.

