March 30, 2022

Len Houle March 30, 2022 4 min read

Update: Amazon PS5 Digital Edition is now sold out. There was speculation online that the retailer would also offer an opportunity to purchase a standard PS5 before the weekend, but this has not been confirmed. Be sure to check out our PS5 restock A hub for the latest updates and retailers to check out the next inventory.

After weeks of waiting and some false starts, Amazon finally keeps a file PS5 restock right Now. The huge online retailer currently has a file PS5 Digital Edition Available for $399but you will need a file Amazon Prime Membership to buy one.

This Amazon PS5 restock started around 11:15 AM ET, and we’re expecting the console to sell out pretty quickly, so head over to the retailer now if you want to secure your PS5 during this drop. The PS5 digital edition is only available in this restock, but there has been speculation that the retailer will offer the disc console for sale later this week.

