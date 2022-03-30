Amazon PS5 Restock Sold Out – Where to Check Stock Next

Update: Amazon PS5 Digital Edition is now sold out. There was speculation online that the retailer would also offer an opportunity to purchase a standard PS5 before the weekend, but this has not been confirmed. Be sure to check out our PS5 restock A hub for the latest updates and retailers to check out the next inventory.

After weeks of waiting and some false starts, Amazon finally keeps a file PS5 restock right Now. The huge online retailer currently has a file PS5 Digital Edition Available for $399but you will need a file Amazon Prime Membership to buy one.

This Amazon PS5 restock started around 11:15 AM ET, and we’re expecting the console to sell out pretty quickly, so head over to the retailer now if you want to secure your PS5 during this drop. The PS5 digital edition is only available in this restock, but there has been speculation that the retailer will offer the disc console for sale later this week.

This Amazon PS5 restock was hinted at in February when the retailer’s PS5 listing page was updated with the notification “Amazon Prime customers will be given priority access to PlayStation 5 until 31/3.” The official confirmation came earlier this week from Amazon video games Social media account.

Amazon PS5 Restock (in stock)

After weeks of waiting for any indication of an imminent PS5 restocking at Amazon, the mega-retailer has finally taken to Twitter to announce that it will have a stock PS5 Digital Edition today (Wednesday, March 30th).

Prime members will have priority access to this drop, and due to the limited nature of PS5 restocking, it’s very likely that the console will sell out before it reaches general sale. So, if you want to get your PS5 while you’re stocking up, you’ll definitely need a Prime subscription. You can also access restocking with a free trial of Amazon Prime.

Join us at 8AM PT 3/30/2022 to purchase a digital edition for PlayStation 5. See you there, while supplies last. https://t.co/UU9d43HTOR pic.twitter.com/dM76RPnUanMarch 29, 2022 see more See also Fateful copyright removals become fraudulent, hit small videos

As mentioned above, it looks like only the PS5 digital version will be available during the re-stocking. This version of the console costs $399, compared to the standard $499, which is exactly the same as the driveless console.

The digital version has actually been harder to get hold of than the two PS5 models over the past year, so some will welcome a restock dedicated only to the cheaper version. Although we think the flexibility of owning a drive and the option to purchase physical games is well worth spending the extra $100.

If you prefer a standard PS5 or don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, be sure to bookmark it at PS5 restock center. This comprehensive guide contains all the latest restocking information and updates at every major retailer to ensure you never miss a drop.

How to get early access to an Amazon PS5 restock

get Early access to Amazon PS5 restocks Very simple: sign up for Amazon Prime. For $14.99 a month ($139 annually), you’ll get a host of benefits including free shipping and access to the Prime video streaming service, not to mention potential priority access to your next PS5 restock. You can sign up below, and there’s also a free 30-day trial of the service available, so it won’t cost you anything at first.

How to buy PS5 from Amazon

There’s no guaranteed formula for success when it comes to securing your PS5 while you’re restocking Amazon, but there are a few things you can do to tip the odds in your favor.

First, make sure you have an Amazon account pre-set up with address information and payment details saved up front. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle; Once you can manage it, it’s a race to complete the check-out. If you get stuck entering your card number and zip code, the console will likely be sold as you type.

there A little weird Amazon trick Which has been proven to make the process of paying with PS5 easier. By putting the console in your wishlist ahead of time, when it’s restocked, you can add it to your cart from there. This allows you to bypass the menu page, which always gets stuck due to heavy traffic.

With this trick, you can usually have inventory in your basket the moment it’s restocked, and this gives you a huge advantage over people who get stuck trying to refresh the actual PS5 listing page in hopes of playing it.

Just make sure you have a PS5 on your wishlist ahead of time, as you can still add it even when the console is sold out. Do this well before restocking happens in order to take advantage of this trick. Attempting to add the console to your wishlist while stock is low will usually cause the website to issue an error message.

We tested this method ourselves during Xbox Series X restocking. It can confirm that it actually works. We were able to get the Series X in our cart four times, while we weren’t able to get the console in our cart once through the listing page as it kept crashing.

Also make sure to keep our directory running PS5 restock It’s bookmarked, as we’ll update it with any additional information about the latest Amazon PS5 restock the moment we get it.

