Amazon’s Freevee Snags ‘Who’s the Boss’ Sequel – The Hollywood Reporter

The sequel to the 80’s sitcom Who is responsible he is going to Amazon‘s my country broadcast service.

Project under development for about two yearshas original series stars Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza attached to reprise their roles. One day at a time Alumni Mike Royce and Brigitte Muñoz Lebowitz also attended as writers on the show, which hails from Sony Pictures Television.

The new show will focus on Samantha Micheli from Milan, a single mother who lives in the same house she grew up in on the original series. Her retired father Tony (Danza) lives with her. No word yet on whether Judith Light and Danny Pintauro will reprise their roles as well; Katherine Helmond, who starred in the original film, passed away in 2019.

Created by Martin Cohan and Blake Hunter, Who is responsible It ran from 1984-92 on ABC. It was produced by Norman Lears Embassy Communications, which was acquired by Sony as part of its 1991 deal to Columbia Pictures. The studio and Lear have collaborated on several updates to the legendary producers’ shows in recent years, including Netflix and Pop TV’s one day at a time, Animated version of happy times Set on Netflix and ABC Live in front of a studio audience Specials.

Lear and his Act III Productions partner Brent Miller will executive produce Who is responsible With Royce, Muñoz Lebowitz, Milano, Danza and Dan Farah from Farrah Films, who brought the sequel to Sony with the two stars attached.

Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) is currently broadcasting the first two seasons of the original series, and the Fox Tubi-owned broadcaster owns the rights to six seasons, but the full series is not currently available in one place.

Freevee also revived Showtime recently American Rust and counts Bosch: Legacy, Alex Ryder, Leverage: Redemption Court view Judy Justice among its origins.

Limit The news was reported for the first time.