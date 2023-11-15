November 15, 2023

Amazon’s new security robot is kind of cute

Len Houle November 15, 2023 2 min read

Since the world wasn’t scary enough already, businesses can now buy a security robot from Amazon to patrol their businesses. Fortunately for humans, this thing looks like it’s just a step above the Roomba — it gives Wall-E instead of the Terminator.

Amazon Launched Astro for Business customers in the US today, the robot is on sale for $2,349.99. It roams independently or by remote control. It is also equipped with an HD periscope camera with night vision and provides 24/7 live view and two-way talk. Along with the robot, Amazon also offers three different subscription services to help companies monitor their facilities.

For $99 per month, a Virtual Security Guard subscription allows the bot to notify Ring’s QR agents after it detects an unfamiliar person, a strange voice, or other activity it deems suspicious. Customers must subscribe to Ring Protect Pro and Astro Secure to access Virtual Security Guard, and these subscriptions cost $20 and $60 per month, respectively.

Ring Protect Pro allows users to save device snapshots for up to 180 days and sync them with Ring motion sensors and alarms. Astro Secure allows the robot to patrol autonomously, moving along routes that users customize themselves. Astro can also send alerts to the user and autonomously go to triggered sensors to check what is happening.

Amazon workout A similar robot for homes last year. Astro for Home is still available only by invitation for $1,599.99. While this robot is intended to help residents keep an eye on their pets and perhaps check if they’ve left the stove on, Astro for Business is designed to map and navigate larger spaces — up to 5,000 square feet.

