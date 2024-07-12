Ambani Wedding: Indian Business Tycoon’s Son Marries After Months of Celebrations

- author, How old is Zoya?
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding of the son of Asia’s richest man on Friday.
Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shilan Merchant.
The four-day wedding in Mumbai is the latest in a series of lavish parties the family has hosted since March.
The city’s main roads are closed for several hours each day until the celebrations end on Monday.
The most lavish celebrations have already seen performances by pop stars such as Rihanna and Justin Bieber.
But it has also led to backlash, with city dwellers complaining about traffic jams, while others question the lavish display of wealth in seemingly endless celebrations.
The city witnessed heavy rains on Friday, and water accumulated in some parts.
According to Forbes, Mukesh Ambani, 66, is currently the world’s 10th richest man with a net worth of $115 billion. His father founded Reliance Industries in 1966, a conglomerate with interests in sectors ranging from oil and retail to financial services and telecommunications.
Anant Ambani is the youngest of his three sons, all of whom are directors of Reliance Industries. The 29-year-old Anant is involved in Reliance’s energy business and is on the board of Reliance Foundation.
The couple are scheduled to marry on Friday in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre.
Reports say the family will host a large reception over the weekend, before a final reception for the household staff on Monday.
Rumors on the internet suggest that Adele may sing at the wedding, but the family has not confirmed this.
Mumbai police described the wedding as a “public event” with many international and Indian dignitaries set to attend, Reuters reported.
City police also imposed traffic restrictions around the event venue.
From Friday to Monday, roads around the convention centre will be open only to “event vehicles” between 13:00 IST (07:30 GMT) and midnight, she added.
Rajan Mehra, chief executive of charter company Club One Air, told Reuters the family had chartered three Falcon 2000 jets to fly wedding guests to the ceremony.
“Guests come from everywhere and each plane will make multiple trips across the country,” he said.
The restrictions have angered city residents who say they already suffer from traffic jams and seasonal flooding.
The wedding celebrations began in March when the family held a three-day wedding in their native Gujarat state.
Among the 1,200 guests attending the celebration were international celebrities, politicians and members of the business world – including Mark Zuckerberg of Meta and Bill Gates of Microsoft.
The show kicked off with a performance by Rihanna on the first night. Diljit Dosanjh, the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella, took the stage on the second night, while rapper Akon closed the show on the final day of the festivities.
In June, the Ambani family threw another pre-wedding celebration, this time on a luxury cruise from Italy to France. The Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry and Pitbull performed for 800 guests, including Bollywood stars and cricketers.
Then came the final round of celebrations, which began earlier this week when Bieber arrived in Mumbai.
Social media was abuzz with photos and videos of him singing in front of an enthusiastic audience.
The money was also spent lavishly on building 14 temples within a sprawling complex in Jamnagar to showcase India’s cultural heritage and provide a backdrop for the wedding. As part of the celebrations, the Ambanis also hosted a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples.
On Wednesday, the family hosted a community festival for the underprivileged.
The Ambanis have not disclosed the cost of the wedding, but wedding planners estimate that they have already spent between Rs 11 billion and Rs 13 billion. [$132m-$156m]Rihanna was rumoured to have been paid $7 million (£5.5 million) for her performance, while Bieber’s suggested figure was $10 million.
