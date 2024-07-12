Comment on the photo, Anant Ambani marries long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant

author, How old is Zoya?

Role, BBC News, Delhi

July 11, 2024 Updated 1 hour ago

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding of the son of Asia’s richest man on Friday.

Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shilan Merchant.

The four-day wedding in Mumbai is the latest in a series of lavish parties the family has hosted since March.

The city’s main roads are closed for several hours each day until the celebrations end on Monday.

The most lavish celebrations have already seen performances by pop stars such as Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

But it has also led to backlash, with city dwellers complaining about traffic jams, while others question the lavish display of wealth in seemingly endless celebrations.

The city witnessed heavy rains on Friday, and water accumulated in some parts.

According to Forbes, Mukesh Ambani, 66, is currently the world’s 10th richest man with a net worth of $115 billion. His father founded Reliance Industries in 1966, a conglomerate with interests in sectors ranging from oil and retail to financial services and telecommunications.

Anant Ambani is the youngest of his three sons, all of whom are directors of Reliance Industries. The 29-year-old Anant is involved in Reliance’s energy business and is on the board of Reliance Foundation.

Comment on the photo, Anant (centre) is the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Comment on the photo, Mukesh Ambani poses for a picture with his daughter Isha Ambani and granddaughter Aadya

The couple are scheduled to marry on Friday in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre. See also Frisco will have a Universal Studios themed children's park

Reports say the family will host a large reception over the weekend, before a final reception for the household staff on Monday.

Rumors on the internet suggest that Adele may sing at the wedding, but the family has not confirmed this.

Mumbai police described the wedding as a “public event” with many international and Indian dignitaries set to attend, Reuters reported.

City police also imposed traffic restrictions around the event venue.

From Friday to Monday, roads around the convention centre will be open only to “event vehicles” between 13:00 IST (07:30 GMT) and midnight, she added.

Rajan Mehra, chief executive of charter company Club One Air, told Reuters the family had chartered three Falcon 2000 jets to fly wedding guests to the ceremony.

“Guests come from everywhere and each plane will make multiple trips across the country,” he said.

The restrictions have angered city residents who say they already suffer from traffic jams and seasonal flooding.

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, The final round of celebrations takes place in Mumbai.

Comment on the photo, Decorations outside Antilia, the Ambani family home, ahead of the wedding on Friday.

The wedding celebrations began in March when the family held a three-day wedding in their native Gujarat state.

Among the 1,200 guests attending the celebration were international celebrities, politicians and members of the business world – including Mark Zuckerberg of Meta and Bill Gates of Microsoft.

The show kicked off with a performance by Rihanna on the first night. Diljit Dosanjh, the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella, took the stage on the second night, while rapper Akon closed the show on the final day of the festivities. See also The Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga to star as Chris Rock and Daniel Craig, The Hollywood Reporter

Comment on the photo, Bill Gates and Paula Hurd pose for a photo during pre-wedding festivities in March.

Comment on the photo, Rihanna performed at pre-wedding party

In June, the Ambani family threw another pre-wedding celebration, this time on a luxury cruise from Italy to France. The Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry and Pitbull performed for 800 guests, including Bollywood stars and cricketers.

Then came the final round of celebrations, which began earlier this week when Bieber arrived in Mumbai.

Social media was abuzz with photos and videos of him singing in front of an enthusiastic audience.

The money was also spent lavishly on building 14 temples within a sprawling complex in Jamnagar to showcase India’s cultural heritage and provide a backdrop for the wedding. As part of the celebrations, the Ambanis also hosted a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples.

On Wednesday, the family hosted a community festival for the underprivileged.