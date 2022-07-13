July 13, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Amber Heard closed by judge for jury fraud in Depp's case

Amber Heard closed by judge for jury fraud in Depp’s case

Roxanne Bacchus July 13, 2022 2 min read

Amber Heard She lost what might be her best argument for a new trial…because the judge just slammed the gavel on her claim that a juror had committed fraud.

Amber’s legal team has submitted documents claiming that a juror actually took the summons from his father – of the same name – and obtained himself Authorized fraudulently. Father and son live together.

The judge did not buy what Amber was selling, and decided there was no fraud because the summons did not include the date of birth. What is not clear…Does the son’s name carry anything that distinguishes him from his father, such as “small” or “second” at the end. Whatever…the judge said there was no fraud, suggesting that either the father or the son could have turned up to serve on the jury.

What’s more…the judge said Amber’s suggestion was sour grapes… she could have served it much earlier, but the only reason she’s doing it now is because I lost the case. In other words, she sat on her hands, so she did not get any legal aid.


6/1/22

Amber also argued for $10 million in compensatory damages Johnny Depp Received was excessive. No wonder the judge dismissed Amber. There was a certificate Johnny got lost more From that after his film roles were withdrawn in the wake of Amber’s defamation editorial In the Washington Post.

Short story… Amber is closed. She can still appeal but her chances of winning are very slim.

See also  Former Miss Brazil Gliese Correa has died at the age of 27 after having her tonsils removed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Production of ‘Jersey Shore 2.0’ has been discontinued, and OG Cast is furious

July 13, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Zendaya is the youngest producer ever to be nominated for an Emmy

July 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel viewers urged to add a warning about the cancer story

July 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Amber Heard closed by judge for jury fraud in Depp’s case

July 13, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Polarized light reveals the final fate of a star ‘Spaghettied’ by a black hole

July 13, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Blue Jays Fire Chief Charlie Montoyo after the team dropped to fourth in the East

July 13, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Live updates: the latest Biden and Israel news

July 13, 2022 Frank Tomlinson