April 24, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Amber Heard was caught in a lie after her makeup brand revealed her at the Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard was caught in a lie after her makeup brand revealed her at the Johnny Depp trial

Roxanne Bacchus April 24, 2022 1 min read

Amber Heard Looks like he was caught in a lie after her lawyer Eileen Bridhoft He claimed that the actress used a makeup product before Milani Cosmetics To cover up her bruises Johnny Depp He allegedly gave it to her.

The only problem with this claim is that Melanie All-in-one patch kit It wasn’t launched until 2017, as the brand itself has made clear. Milani Cosmetics posted a tik tok Friday’s video shows that the makeup kit offered by Heard’s attorney was not available prior to 2017, stressing that the alleged abuse would have occurred anytime from 2012 to 2016.

Johnny Depp’s trial continues Monday

While Heard’s attorney did not specifically name Milani Cosmetics in court, she lifted her makeup kit and said Heard carries this product every day to conceal her bruises. Bredehoft may have been just using the product as an example of the type of makeup being used, but it’s also possible that they’re lying about the abuse.

The The trial continues in Virginia on Monday Where Deep is trying to prove that 2018 Washington Post An article that Heard wrote – accusing him of domestic abuse – was defamatory. Depp has denied Heard’s allegations from the start and is seeking a minimal amount of 50 million dollars In damages plus a punitive sentence of at least $350,000, along with court costs and attorneys’ fees.

See also  Matt Damon and Ben Affleck collaborate to produce a movie about Michael Jordan and Nike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Ken Kyung Leaves After Rudy Giuliani On The Masked Singer

April 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Final Winner of Season 14 of ‘Drag Race’: [Spoiler] Victories – Complete Recap

April 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
8 min read

Robert Eggers in The Northman: Directing is a “crazy” job

April 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Amber Heard was caught in a lie after her makeup brand revealed her at the Johnny Depp trial

April 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

SpaceX and NASA postponed the decoding of special Ax-1 astronauts on the International Space Station

April 24, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

USFL – Week 2: Birmingham Stallions record at Houston Jumpers, live updates, and highlights from Saturday night

April 24, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Google Pixel Watch: Leaked exclusive images seem to show the first Google smartwatch

April 24, 2022 Len Houle