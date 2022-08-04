AMD confirms Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPU release this quarter, high-end RDNA 3 GPUs and EPYC Genoa on track in late 2022

During an earnings call for its record Q2 2022 financials, AMD CEO Lisa Sue confirmed the launch of Ryzen 7000 CPUs, RDNA 3 GPUs, and EPYC Genoa in the coming months of 2022.

AMD confirms Ryzen 7000 with Zen 4 Cores for Q3 2022, high-end RDNA 3 GPUs, and EPYC Genoa CPUs coming later this year

AMD published a file standard quarter Just a few hours ago with a 70% increase in revenue year over year with data center revenue alone rising to $1.5 billion in Q2 2022.

AMD Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPUs Launching This Quarter

So first of all, let’s get the big fish out of the way. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, confirmed that the red team will launch Ryzen 7000 Desktop Processor, codenamed Raphael, and is based on the Zen 4’s rack storage infrastructure in this quarter. While the exact date has not been mentioned, it appears that the leaked September launch could become a reality. The launch will not only include the CPU range but will also come with new 600-series motherboards like the X670E and X670 that are supposed to be part of the first wave along with Four slides that will presumably make up the “X” series’ initial lineup.

Looking ahead, we’re on track to launch all-new 5nm Ryzen 7000 desktop processors and AM5 platforms later this quarter, with leadership performance in gaming and content creation. Lisa Su, CEO, AMD (Q2 2022 Earnings Call)

AMD Radeon RX 7000 “RDNA 3” GPUs Released Late 2022

AMD has also confirmed that the company will release “high-end” RDNA 3 GPUs later this year. This sounds similar to the Zen 3 and RDNA 2 which were launched just months ago. It looks like we might get a teaser for the RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7000 GPUs during the Ryzen 7000 launch but the official launch will happen either in October or November. AMD that focuses on the high level first means they will get the files Compete with high-end solutions straight against Advanced NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics.

While we expect the gaming graphics market to decline in the third quarter, we remain focused on implementing our GPU roadmap, including the launch of three high-quality RDNA GPUs later this year. Lisa Su, CEO, AMD (Q2 2022 Earnings Call)

AMD EPYC 9000 “Genoa” processors on track for 2022 launch

Finally, we have AMD confirming that its EPYC 9000 “Genoa” CPUs are on track for launch by the end of this year. The company is already seeing great demand for Genoa and is also working on releasing a Bergamo “Zen 4C” by early next year along with an enhanced 3D V-cache for Genoa-X chips in 2022.

Looking to the future, the customer attraction for the next generation 5nm public server CPU is very strong. We’re on track to launch and ramp up Genoa as the industry’s highest-performing general-purpose server CPU later this year, positioning our data center business for continued growth and revenue sharing. In addition to Genoa, we have Bergamo, a cloud-enhanced capability that will also come online early next year. So there are a lot of new products that kind of support our growth ambitions. From what we see today, once again, there is a strong customer attraction in Genoa. Lisa Su, CEO, AMD (Q2 2022 Earnings Call)

Overall, it looks like AMD is poised to achieve some serious market share in the client and server PC segment with upcoming Ryzen, Radeon, and EPYC products. We can’t wait to see what AMD releases in the next few months.