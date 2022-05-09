AMD Phoenix RDNA3 iGPU could be as fast as the slowest mobile GPU GeForce RTX 3060

Please note that this post has been flagged as a file Common .

AMD Phoenix APU with mid-range discrete GPU performance

Greymon55 claims that the upcoming integrated graphics in the AMD Phoenix APU, could show similar performance to the more power-restricted version of the RTX 3060 mobile.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series will officially include two mobile series: Dragon Range for high-performance laptops and Phoenix for thin and light designs. The latter is now expected to appear RDNA3 graphics Architecture combined with Zen4 compute cores.

Phoenix APUs will run in the 35 to 45 watt range, which likely means the Ryzen 7000HS and 7000H series. This power is not only for graphics, but also for Zen4 cores and other integrated logic. However, Greymon’s claims that an integrated RDNA3 GPU can alone deliver RTX 3060M performance at 60W (previously referred to as Max-Q) will be big news for “lightweight” gaming.

GPU≈3060m 60W Phoenix – Greymon55 (@greymon55) May 8, 2022

It’s worth noting that the 60W version of the RTX 3060 isn’t very popular in the latest builds, but it can be found in laptops like the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 from 2021, and even there it supports Dynamic Boost (+20W), so it’s a side that might be Comparing the two sides is difficult. However, the RTX 3060M class GPU with such limited power is at worst 30% slower than the fully unlocked variant. It comes with a GPU clock in the 817-1282MHz range, which is well below the fastest 1702MHz for the 115W variant.

Meanwhile, AMD Ryzen integrated RDNA graphics are already shipped with 2.4GHz clocks (Ryzen 9 6900HS). AMD Phoenix iGPU will use 5nm process technology and more improvements that will likely make the iGPU clock even higher. Thus, the Phoenix RDNA3 iGPU does not necessarily have to have as many shaders as the RTX 3060, it has to be faster.

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, Source: NVIDIA

NVIDIA has been targeting high-quality 1080p gaming with its RTX 3060 laptops. Sure, included DLSS support drove a role in the popularity of the 3,060 million, but AMD has since released its ultra-high-resolution FSR technology and may soon offer similar performance with laptops that don’t even have discrete GPUs.

AMD Zen Roadmap VideoCardz.com – EPYC 7004 Genoa and Bergamo 5 nm (Zen4) Threadripper 5000 busy 6 nm (Zen3) – Threadripper 7000 TBC 5 nm (Zen4) TBC Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7 nm (Zen3) – Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5 nm (Zen4) Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3 nm (Zen5) Ryzen 5000H Cezanne 7 nm (Zen3) Ryzen 6000H Rembrandt 6 nm (Zen3+) Ryzen 7000H Dragon series 5 nm (Zen4) Ryzen 8000H Strix point 3 nm (Zen5 + Zen4D) Ryzen 5000 yo Cezanne 7 nm (Zen3) Ryzen 6000U Rembrandt 6 nm (Zen3+) Ryzen 7000 Yu Phoenix 5 nm (Zen4) TBC

