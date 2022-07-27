AMD Releases Noise Canceling Technology and Up to 92% OpenGL Performance Boost in Latest Drivers

AMD has officially Launched The latest software drivers that add support for noise cancellation technology and deliver up to a 92% increase in OpenGL performance.

AMD Officially Releases Latest Software Drivers with Noise Canceling Technology, Boost OpenGL Performance by Up to 92%

AMD Noise Suppression really broke the curtains when a video of this feature was shown Live before it was released by AMD itself. Now the Red Team has officially introduced Radeon Software drivers that add support for said technology and are intended to be a direct competitor to NVIDIA’s RTX Voice that runs on both GeForce RTX and GTX products while Noise Suppression works with the Radeon RX 5000 series and above.

AMD Noise Suppression reduces background sound noise from your surroundings, providing greater clarity and improved focus whether you’re focused on an important meeting or staying closed to a competitive game. Using a real-time deep learning algorithm to reduce background audio noise, this new feature works for both your input and output devices across any AMD-powered system, removing unwanted background noise picked up on a microphone or from someone else’s device. To find AMD Noise Suppression, make sure you’re using the latest version of AMD software, click the Settings icon, and go to the Audio & Video tab. Under Sound Settings, you will see AMD Noise Suppression; All you have to do next is click on the slider and then choose either the I/O device or both depending on which device you want to enable the feature. From there, open your games or communication apps like Microsoft Teams, Discord or Slack to name a few, and select “AMD Streaming Audio Device” for I/O to enjoy AMD Noise Suppression. via AMD

AMD’s Noise Cancellation technology aims to allow users to communicate without distraction. This is achieved through intelligent voice optimization that will be driven by artificial intelligence algorithms or deep learning in real time. This technology will allow noise to be modulated in both directions, for both the input source and the output. One of AMD’s main goals was to ensure that its features were widely used and the company planned to make noise cancellation work across various applications and games.

AMD explains in the video that the technology is now available, so it looks like the feature will be available the moment it launches. AMD will certainly provide a step-by-step guide to enable Noise Cancellation technology but it should include a few simple steps to set you up. I’m definitely excited to see AMD’s software portfolio expand with similar technologies to its competition.

In addition to blocking noise, the new software drivers also deliver a performance increase of up to 92% in OpenGL titles such as Minecraft. AMD hasn’t mentioned any other OpenGL titles besides Minecraft, but it’s likely the only case where the red team saw the biggest improvement in performance with the new drivers. If you’re playing older OpenGL games, you’ll likely see some nice performance boosts but not the strong 92% that AMD is touting for Minecraft.

Furthermore, AMD has also expanded and improved Radeon Super Resolution technology that now works with Radeon RX 5000 and RX 6000 mobile GPUs. The company has also made additions to its Radeon Boost VRS support list that now adds the latest titles such as VALORANT, Elden Ring, Resident Evil Village. To get the latest 22.7.1 drivers from AMD, you can head over to the official driver page here.