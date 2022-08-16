AMD Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” Processors Listed Online

AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are starting to appear on online retailers based on the Zen 4 core architecture. All four CPUs are listed on Canadian retailer PC-Canada, with a preliminary price list.

AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Zen 4’ CPUs appear on initial price list – flagship Ryzen 9 7950X listed for $892

Prices are monitored by Momomo List the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X in both the Drawer and No-Cooler SKUs. Below are the chips along with their initial prices by the retailer:

These prices are definitely high which is to be expected since we are looking at early listings but Previous Rumors have stated that while 8- and 6-core models may end up being cheaper than their predecessors, the high-core count variants in the Ryzen 9 lineup may cost more.

AMD Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” Desktop CPU Set Raw List by PC-Canada:

Comparing the prices with current processors from the same retailer, we can see that the Ryzen 9 7950X is priced CAD 158 higher than the Ryzen 9 5950X. The Ryzen 9 7900X is CAD 13 less than the Ryzen 9 5900X, the Ryzen 7 7700X is $216 CAD higher than the Ryzen 7 5700X and the Ryzen 5 7600X is CAD 15 less than the Ryzen 5 5600X. With that said, we should definitely wait for the final pricing that AMD only knows now but can expect to finalize for full disclosure on August 29th.

So before we get into the basic specs, we have to point out that the AMD Zen 4 architecture brings with it an 8-10% increase in IPC but the majority of performance benefits come from higher clock speeds and a higher TDP complementary to each chip versus the previous generation. AMD highlighted increases of >15% Single-Threaded, >35% Multi-Threaded and >25% Perf/Watt when comparing Zen 4 to Zen 3.

The CPUs will come with an improved cache refactoring, featuring double L2 cache (1MB vs 512KB), shared L3 cache like the previous generation, DDR5 memory support with EXPO (AMD Extended Profiles for Memory Overclocking), And PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics card, support M.2 SSD. So with all that said, let’s move on to the specs.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core “Zen 4” Desktop CPU

Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X that retains 16 cores and 32 threads from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5GHz and a boost clock of 5.7GHz, making it 200MHz faster than Intel’s Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS processor which has a boost frequency of 5.5GHz on a single core. It looks like AMD extracting every ounce of Hertz could be on the order of 170W TDP (230W PPT) for the Ryzen 9 chips. As for the cache, the CPU comes with 80MB of that including 64MB of L3 (32MB per CCD). ) and 16MB of L2 (1MB per core).

We don’t know the price or performance of the Ryzen 9 7950X yet but based on hours alone, it should be a worthy successor to the Ryzen 9 5950X and would easily be able to topple the current Intel Core i9-12900K CPU.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12 Core “Zen 4” Desktop CPU

Next up, we have another AMD Ryzen 9 chip, the 7900X, which as the name suggests, will come with 12 cores and 24 threads. The CPU comes with a higher base clock of 4.7GHz and an adjustable boost clock of 5.6GHz across a single core. The CPU maintains a 170W TDP and gets 76MB of cache (64MB L3 + 12MB L2). The CPU will be placed in the same ballpark as the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X but with performance that would shake the floor from the bottom of the Core i7-12700K.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8 Core “Zen 4” Desktop CPU

Moving on to the Ryzen 7 family, here we have the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, an 8-core 16-thread part. AMD positions this as the perfect spot for gamers, and as such, the CPU will feature a base clock of 4.5GHz and a boost clock of 5.4GHz but at 105W TDP (142W PPT). The CPU will get a 40MB cache array which consists of 32MB L3 from single CCD and 8MB L2 from Zen 4 cores.

Now an interesting thing to mention is that there is still no update from AMD on the Ryzen 7 7800X chip. AMD will likely want to replace this part with a successor to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with Zen 4 cores (3D V-Cache). If that’s the case, we can expect an update later this year to the CPU lineup since the release of V-Cache Parts Confirmed Late Q4 2022 by AMD themselves. Also, based on the segmentation alone, it looks like the Ryzen 7 7700X will be priced really well in the mainstream segment.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6 Core “Zen 4” Desktop CPU

Finally, we have a budget-class chip (if you can call it that but the price won’t reflect that), the Ryzen 5 7600X. This will be a 6-core, 12-thread part featuring a high base clock of 4.7GHz and a single-core boost frequency of 5.3GHz. The CPU will also run at 105W TDP (142W PPT) which is significantly higher than its 65W predecessor, but again, that’s the sacrifice you’ll be paying to achieve faster clock speeds. The CPU will hold 38MB of cache which comes from 32MB from L3 and 6MB from L2 at dice.

AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ Desktop CPU Specifications:

CPU name general engineering Operation knot Cores/Threads base clock Boost Clock (SC Max) cache TDP Prices (to be determined later) Zain 4 5 nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64 + 16) 170 watts > $799 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zain 4 5 nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64 + 12) 170 watts > 599 USD AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Zain 4 5 nm 8/16 to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on > 449 USD AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zain 4 5 nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32 + 8) 105 W ~$299 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zain 4 5 nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32 + 6) 105 W > 229 USD

AMD Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” Desktop CPUs It is expected to launch on September 15th with a pre-launch announcement planned for August 29th where final pricing and specifications will be revealed. we The specs were already leaked a few days ago So it seems that the primary focus should be on the performance numbers and the value (prices) that these chips have to offer.

