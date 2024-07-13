July 13, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

American Airlines passenger recounts smoke evacuation in San Francisco

American Airlines passenger recounts smoke evacuation in San Francisco

Cheryl Riley July 13, 2024 2 min read

American Airlines said the smoke came from a laptop in a passenger’s bag.

July 12, 2024, 11:47 PM ET

3 minutes to read

An American Airlines flight was evacuated after the crew reported smoke in the cabin while the plane was parked at its gate at San Francisco International Airport, according to airport officials.

The airline said the smoke came from a laptop in a passenger’s bag.

Jan Jancay, a passenger on the flight with his father, told ABC News that when they boarded the plane, “the smell was like burning cables,” and then it got stronger.

Shortly after, Jancay said he saw huge flames from under his father’s seat and from all sides. The smoke became so thick, he said, “we thought we were going to pass out.”

“We tried to get up but we were already buckled in,” Jankay said, adding that he and his father quickly unbuckled their seat belts and tried to go to the rear emergency exit.

Jankay’s father, who was sitting on top of the passenger’s bag that caught fire, said he threw the bag out of the emergency exit door.

The San Francisco Fire Department said three people suffered minor injuries while evacuating the building via emergency ramps. One of the three injured people was taken to a local hospital, according to an update from the San Francisco Fire Department Friday evening.

American Airlines said it was aware of a passenger who suffered minor injuries while exiting the plane.

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed that the incident was caused by a battery fire and the fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived at the plane.

See also  Boeing to pay $200 million to settle 737 Max investigation fees

The airline said some passengers were evacuated via emergency slides, while others got off the plane’s bridge.

The Airbus A321 was scheduled to depart for Miami at the time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

EU Sues Elon Musk Over Blue Checks, Ads: NPR
3 min read

EU Sues Elon Musk Over Blue Checks, Ads: NPR

July 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley
Stop & Shop to close 4 ‘underperforming’ Long Island supermarkets
2 min read

Stop & Shop to close 4 ‘underperforming’ Long Island supermarkets

July 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
Tesla shares fall after UBS downgrade on concerns over bullishness
2 min read

Tesla shares fall after UBS downgrade on concerns over bullishness

July 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks perform emotional duet ‘Landslide’ in London
2 min read

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks perform emotional duet ‘Landslide’ in London

July 13, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
Will NASA’s Europa Clipper survive Jupiter’s intense radiation?
3 min read

Will NASA’s Europa Clipper survive Jupiter’s intense radiation?

July 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley
Canada coach Jesse Marsch ‘has no interest’ in vacant U.S. national team job
2 min read

Canada coach Jesse Marsch ‘has no interest’ in vacant U.S. national team job

July 13, 2024 Joy Love
Get the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for $49.99 if you trade in your old smartwatch
2 min read

Get the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for $49.99 if you trade in your old smartwatch

July 13, 2024 Len Houle