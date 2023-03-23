March 24, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

‘American Idol’ contestant Katy Perry accused of ‘shaming my mom’

Roxanne Bacchus March 24, 2023 2 min read

(CNN) A contestant on “American Idol” appealed to judge Katy Perry for a joke described as “shaming my mom.”

in An episode that aired earlier this month25-year-old Sarah Beth Libby tried out for the singing competition in front of Perry and her fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

The group expresses amazement at Libby’s age, and insists they can pass for 16.

When she revealed that she was a mother of three, Berry jokingly got up from her chair and acted as if she was about to fall on the table.

“If Katie were to lie down on the table, I think I would die,” said Libby.

“Honey, you’ve been laying on the table a lot,” Berry quipped.

The comment sparked a backlash on social media from those who thought Perry was “Shame Mom” ​​Libby.

Libyan Posted on her TikTok account Saying that people asking how she felt about the joke “wasn’t great.” The aspiring singer said she felt the incident was “embarrassing” and “traumatic”.

“I wanted to take this opportunity just to say that I think women who support and lift up other women is so wonderful and I think mother-shaming is so vulnerable and I think it’s hard being a mother and it’s hard enough being one,” she said. “I also wanted to take this opportunity. To say that I see all young mothers and only mothers in general … continue to love your children. Nobody deserves to go crazy about that. I think if you’re a good mama and you love your kids, that’s all that really matters. Other comments do not feel necessary. “

See also  Nelly performs with Ashanti Amid Irv Gotti 'Drink Champs' story

CNN has reached out to Perry’s representatives for comment.

Berry shares a two-year-old daughter with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Gwyneth Paltrow trial live: Terry Sanderson bragged he was ‘famous’ after skateboarding crash, court hears

March 24, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Gwyneth Paltrow Experienced Firsthand: Victim Says He’s Now Unable to Enjoy Wine Tasting After Skiing Accident

March 23, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Matt Damon, Casey Affleck seen in Boston filming a movie

March 23, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

6 min read

Gwyneth Paltrow trial live: Terry Sanderson bragged he was ‘famous’ after skateboarding crash, court hears

March 24, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA’s Radical Propulsion Concept Could Reach Interstellar Space in Less Than 5 Years: ScienceAlert

March 24, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Julian Strother’s late pointer lifts UCLA’s Gonzaga trio to the Elite 8

March 24, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Microsoft Teams, Virtualbox, and Tesla have all been exploited in Pwn2Own

March 24, 2023 Len Houle