‘American Idol’ contestant Katy Perry accused of ‘shaming my mom’

(CNN) A contestant on “American Idol” appealed to judge Katy Perry for a joke described as “shaming my mom.”

in An episode that aired earlier this month25-year-old Sarah Beth Libby tried out for the singing competition in front of Perry and her fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

The group expresses amazement at Libby’s age, and insists they can pass for 16.

When she revealed that she was a mother of three, Berry jokingly got up from her chair and acted as if she was about to fall on the table.

“If Katie were to lie down on the table, I think I would die,” said Libby.

“Honey, you’ve been laying on the table a lot,” Berry quipped.

The comment sparked a backlash on social media from those who thought Perry was “Shame Mom” ​​Libby.

Libyan Posted on her TikTok account Saying that people asking how she felt about the joke “wasn’t great.” The aspiring singer said she felt the incident was “embarrassing” and “traumatic”.

“I wanted to take this opportunity just to say that I think women who support and lift up other women is so wonderful and I think mother-shaming is so vulnerable and I think it’s hard being a mother and it’s hard enough being one,” she said. “I also wanted to take this opportunity. To say that I see all young mothers and only mothers in general … continue to love your children. Nobody deserves to go crazy about that. I think if you’re a good mama and you love your kids, that’s all that really matters. Other comments do not feel necessary. “

CNN has reached out to Perry’s representatives for comment.

Berry shares a two-year-old daughter with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom.