American Idol gets a royal surprise from King Charles III and Queen Camilla as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie check in from the UK Deadline

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were absent from the show American Idol This week as they travel to the UK to perform at the historic coronation of King Charles III.

“What a party, what a party, it was unbelievable,” said Ritchie of Windsor Castle.

Richie continued, “We’re trying to figure out what we can do to bring something different to the show, so… I’d like to…”

Then Perry and Richie stepped aside when the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla made a surprise entrance to the scene. American Idol judges.

King Charles III asked Richie: “I just wanted to check how long you are going to use this room.”

“We have to leave the room immediately,” Richie said into the microphone as he turned and looked at the camera.

King Charles III then added, “Thank you very much for your great performance and Katie was fantastic.”

Berry asked if they were making too much noise for them. Richie reminded the King that he was having a party and said he would join later.

Back on set in Hollywood, Luke Bryan is joined by Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran in the judges’ seats in Perry and Richie’s absence.

