The bidding deadline for arbitration-eligible players is tonight at 7:00 PM CST. Here is a summary of players on today’s non-bidding MLS teams. This post will be updated as more resolutions are revealed.
MLBTR contributor Matt Schwartz Expected salaries To all players who qualified for the Arab League last month.
- The red socks They also have a non-tender player Yu Chang, per Alex Speer from The Boston Globe. These are the club’s second bids today, along with Cordero, as seen below. The versatile player started the year with the Guardians but then went to the Pirates in a trade, then went to the Rays and Red Sox on assignment claims. Across those four teams, he hit .208/.289/.315 for a WRC+78.
- The athletics They announced that they were not bidding on contracts for three players: Right Handers Dulis Guerraleft hand Jared Koenig and player David McKinnon. Guerra is the most experienced of the trio, having made his MLB debut in 2015 and started 136 games. Unfortunately, he asked Tommy John Surgery in April, missing the entire 2022 campaign and possibly some 2023 as well.
- The red socks They are outfielders/first basemen Francie CorderoAnd the According to Chris Cotello of MassLive.com. Cordero appeared in 84 games for the Red Sox this past season, but he hit just .219/.300/.397 with eight home runs while pitching very poorly on defense.
- The Astros He will part ways with the Savior Josh Jamesas such Chandler Rome from the Houston Chronicle Reports that he is not expected to bid tonight. He spent the entire 2022 campaign in the minors, had flexor tendon surgery in October and has no return schedule.
- The notice I declare this right Nick Snyder No contract was offered. He only has 4 2/3 innings pitched of MLB experience over the past two seasons. He spent most of 2022 at Triple-A, posting a 4.97 ERA over 38 innings, despite a 30.9% strikeout rate.
- The Royals Left chose non-bid Jake Printz and right hand netwebThe team announced. This is not surprising, because both players were like that intended for assignment earlier this week. They lost their spots on the 40-man roster as a result, but the lack of a bid meant Kansas City would not need to run them through waivers before sending them straight to free agency. Ann Rogers from MLB.com Tweets that Kansas City offers contracts to the rest of the arbitration classes, incl Brad Keeler And the Amir Jarrett – They all seem to have little chance of dropping out after tough seasons.
