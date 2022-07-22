July 22, 2022

American Pickers star Frank Fritz was hospitalized after suffering a stroke

Roxanne Bacchus July 22, 2022 2 min read

His former co-star Mike Wolf revealed that Frank Fritz, known to have co-hosted “American Pickers” since 2010, was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

Go to Instagram On Thursday, Wolfe shared the news with fans along with a photo of 56-year-old Fritz on Better Days.

“I’ve been very special this past year about Frank’s life and the journey he’s taken,” wrote Wolf, 58.

“There have been a lot of opinions regarding my friendship and Frank and the show but now is not the time to put things right. Now is the time to pray for my boyfriend.”

Wolff asked fans to keep Fritz “in your hearts and thoughts” as he revealed that his former star is now under the watchful eye of medical professionals.

“Honest, I pray more than anything that you can get through this just fine. I love you, my friend,” Wolf added.

Fritz’s last episode aired on “American Pickers” in March 2020. He did not return when the show resumed filming after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

In June 2021, it was revealed that Fritz had left the show as a result of a number of health issues, including back surgery and Crohn’s disease.

Wolff asked fans to keep Fritz “in your hearts and thoughts.”
Magic movie

American Pickers appeared on the History Channel more than a decade ago, and followed Fritz Wolff and their colleague Danielle Colby Cushman, who ran an antiques shop in Iowa.

The pair traveled across the country to retrieve antiques and other collectibles.

See also  New Orleans Chris Owens dies

