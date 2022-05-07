May 7, 2022

Americans were told to "avoid large public gatherings" near Russia's Victory Day

Frank Tomlinson May 7, 2022 2 min read

The US Embassy in Moscow warned Americans to “avoid large public gatherings” around Russian celebrations commemorating their victory in World War II amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“Annual Victory Day celebrations, including the main parade on Red Square, will be held in Moscow until May 9. Local authorities will restrict movement in event areas to facilitate rehearsals for the event,” the embassy He said in a security alert on Friday.

In the past, there was a heavy police presence around these events. Given the ongoing tensions, US citizens should avoid large public gatherings. Smaller Victory Day events are expected across Russia. “The Embassy may not always know the exact time and place of these events in advance.”

there The last speculation was on May 9On Victory Day for Russia, the country can officially declare war against Ukraine. Russia has said it is conducting a “special military operation” in Ukraine, even though the United States has recognized the invasion as a war.

However, the Kremlin rejected D-Day speculation.

Evolution amid news that President Biden Announced that a $150 million security aid package It will head towards Ukraine, which will include equipment such as radars and artillery munitions.

The United States sent more than $13 billion in aid to Ukraine as the invasion continued for a third month.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi On Wednesday, he said the legislation on an additional $33 billion Biden asked last month for Ukraine to be voted on as soon as next week.

