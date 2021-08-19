Amrullah Saleh, leader of the last anti-Taliban militia, comes forward to negotiate with conditions

Amrullah Saleh, the former vice president of Afghanistan, was at the forefront of the Taliban’s last resistance to power, which has taken control of almost all of Afghanistan. Refugees in the Panjir Valley (northeast of the country), former commander Masood opposed the Taliban between 1996 and 2001, when the latter ruled the country, Mr Saleh spoke for the first time since the fall of Kabul on August 15. Flight of President Ashraf Ghani of the United Arab Emirates.

In the audio message sent to The worldHe assures that the people of Afghanistan, in particular, will be prepared to negotiate a new approach and end the armed conflict, subject to conditions. “What he says about the type of state” Will preside over the fate of the country. However, he did not specify what he expects from Kabul’s new masters in terms of Afghan participation in political and institutional elections. The Taliban have already made it clear that they intend to implement Sharia law and that they will form the government of God, not the government of the people.

Amrullah Saleh joined Ahmad Zah Masood, the last loyalist of General Masood, the son of General Masood, who was killed by al-Qaeda in 2001. The valley is today surrounded by Taliban militants and is cut off from all supply and international support. In his message, if he had promised no “Do not surrender” நி “No Declaration of Faith”, This intervention, in some respects, resembles the outstretched hand for the last stabilization and the inability to actually resist militarily.

The last square of resistance

This square, armed with a small number of troops, is the last to deny defeat. Within forty-five days, the regular army and all security forces suddenly collapsed, and the United States was able to withdraw its troops from the country. Officially, US President Joe Biden has set August 31 as the date for the withdrawal of his troops, but the Taliban have no other restrictions other than the Afghan military in early July.

The position and resolution of the Afghan forces seemed exaggerated. Their employees, estimated at nearly 300,000 people, hid a company that had been devastated by significant losses and deviations. The entire unit surrendered or fled due to lack of reinforcements. Could not ensure the establishment of functional logistics lines of the Kabul regime.

You should read 28.7% in this article. The rest is for subscribers only.