July 7, 2024

Amtrak train service between New York and Boston has been suspended for the rest of Saturday.

Cheryl Riley July 7, 2024

Amtrak said it has suspended all service between New York Penn Station and Boston South Station for the rest of Saturday due to power outage issues.

Amtrak said in The service update has been posted on its website. At 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, trains were canceled due to a “circuit breaker failure” that caused widespread power outages on all of its tracks between Penn Station and New Haven Union Station in Connecticut.

The company said it will continue to update customers with new information as it becomes available.

Those with tickets for affected trains “will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or on another day,” Amtrak said, adding that the company will waive any additional fees for those looking to change their train tickets due to the outage.

On Saturday morningThe company said all services were “suspended until further notice” citing the power issue. According to Amtrak Northeast Account on XA number of delays and cancellations had already begun by the time of the morning announcement, and continued throughout the day.

the The company has estimated X announced it would resume services at around 12 p.m. ET, but continued to cancel flights throughout the afternoon, according to updates posted to X’s account.

A little before noon, Amtrak has suspended all trains out of Boston. Service is expected to resume by 3 p.m. ET at that time.

Up to 71 million people were expected to travel over the Fourth of July holiday, with 5.7 million more travelers than pre-pandemic levels, According to AAAMore than 4.6 million people are expected to travel by train, bus and cruise, the agency said.

Rebecca Cohen is a breaking news correspondent for NBC News.

