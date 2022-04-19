April 19, 2022

Star Wars, Lucasfilm, and Skydance New Media logos.

Amy Hennig and Skydance New Media Create New Star Wars Game

Roxanne Bacchus April 19, 2022

Games + Apps // April 19, 2022

The studio has begun an exciting collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

new star Wars Adventure is on its way from one of the most popular game creators.

Skydance New Media Today I announced a collaboration with Lucasfilm Games To develop and produce a narrative-driven action-adventure game featuring an original story in star Wars galaxy. Helming Skydance New Media is award-winning writer and director Amy Hennig, a legend in the gaming industry whose credits include blockbuster movie series kenya heritageAnd Jack and DaxterAnd Anonymous.

“I have often described how I see star Wars “In 1977 I rewired my 12-year-old brain, indelibly shaping my creative life and future,” said Hennig, president of Skydance New Media. “I’m thrilled to work with Lucasfilm Games once again to tell the interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

“We can’t be thrilled to be working with Amy again. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique character. star Wars said Douglas Riley, Vice President of Lucasfilm Games. “Their vision of making interactive, narrative-driven entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We work hard with their team of talented and experienced developers, and look forward to sharing more with them.” star Wars fans when the time is right.”

Skydance New Media was created in 2019 with the goal of creating rich, high-definition interactive experiences built for traditional gaming platforms as well as emerging streaming services and designed to be engaging, engaging, and accessible to a global audience. Since its inception, the studio has assembled a team of developers and artists with decades of AAA experience in action and adventure games, as well as a diverse team of creative advisors from the worlds of film, television, games, and comics.

This is the second significant project to be announced for the game studio, which was formed by Hennig and veteran producer Julian Beak to pioneer a new category of narrative-based interactive entertainment. In late 2021, the studio announced a partnership with Marvel Entertainment to design an all-new game with an original story and unique take on beloved Marvel characters.

“We couldn’t be happier to work with Lucasfilm Games,” said Beck, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Skydance New Media. “We look forward to taking fans on an epic journey with this star Wars Adventure and action title.

