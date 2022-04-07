Amy Schumer denies stealing Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar joke from Twitter

Amy Schumer Featured on “Watch What Happens Live!” This week, he denied the theft of Twitter Leonardo DiCaprio The joke she made during her monologue at the 94th Academy Awards (via daily monster). Schumer has been accused of stealing jokes throughout her career. She grilled DiCaprio in 2022 Oscars With the following joke: “He did so much to combat climate change and left behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.” Social media users wondered if Schumer had stolen the joke or not Viral Tweet Posted in December 2021.

Well, I would say, I wasn’t personally on Twitter, Schumer said when asked about the joke stealing. “I made my assistant do it, just so I could survive and not kill myself. Also, that joke was written by Sully McCullough. But I always thank you guys for making sure I don’t start stealing.”

Schumer added, “I just have to do lie detector test on Vanity Fair and they asked me, thank God, “Have you ever stolen a joke?” And I said no, and it was true. Therefore, everyone just refunded. This is madness. I’m funny enough, I need to steal shit.”

DiCaprio’s joke made it into Schumer’s monologue at the Academy Awards, but a number of the jokes were too controversial to air. As revealed by Schumer during a comedy show on April 2 in Las Vegas, her attorney He told her not to Intended Jokes About Joe Rogan, James Franco and Alec Baldwin Release Killer “Rust”.

“Watch What Happens Live!” Schumer said. They donated the $15,000 they paid to host the Oscars to Planned Parenthood. The revelation prompted host Andy Cohen to ask Schumer about Louis CK’s recent Grammy win for Best Comedy Album despite his admission of sexual misconduct.

“I don’t think it feels good,” Schumer said of CK’s win. “I don’t feel good. I think he doesn’t feel good.”

